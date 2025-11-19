Mnangagwa Reshuffles Top Military Command as General Sibanda Retires

HARARE – President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced sweeping changes to the upper echelons of Zimbabwe’s defence establishment, appointing new commanders to lead both the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) and the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) as part of a major leadership transition following the retirement of long-serving ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda.

Lt. General Emmanuel Matatu has been promoted to the rank of General and will take over command of the ZDF with effect from 21 November 2025. His appointment formally ends General Sibanda’s tenure, who exits the military after decades of service, including a central role in the post-2017 defence structure.

In a parallel move, Major General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi has been elevated to Lieutenant General and appointed Commander of the ZNA, effective 25 November 2025. He succeeds Matatu, who previously held the post before ascending to the top defence portfolio.

The appointments were confirmed in a government notice issued by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, who described the changes as part of ongoing efforts to strengthen leadership within the defence forces.

The reshuffle marks one of the most significant restructurings of Zimbabwe’s military leadership in recent years, signalling President Mnangagwa’s continued consolidation of key state institutions ahead of future political and security milestones. Analysts say the new command structure may influence the country’s military posture, internal security operations, and regional defence cooperation—particularly within SADC and ongoing engagements in peacekeeping and counter-insurgency initiatives.

General Sibanda’s departure closes an influential chapter in the armed forces, as he was widely regarded as one of the most experienced commanders in the region, credited with maintaining military stability and shaping Zimbabwe’s post-transition defence policy.

The new leadership is expected to outline its strategic priorities in the coming months.