Friday, November 7, 2025
Job Sikhala arrested in South Africa after explosives found in vehicle

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

BULAWAYO – Former MP Job Sikhala has been arrested in South Africa after police allegedly found explosives in his vehicle.

The 53-year-old politician is currently being held at the main police station in Pretoria.

Friends of Sikhala believe he was the victim of a set-up, possibly involving Zimbabwean intelligence operatives.

One associate told ZimLive: “He got a call from people who introduced themselves as members of Joseph Kabila’s party from the Democratic Republic of Congo who wanted to assist his efforts to restore democracy in Zimbabwe.

 

 

“Among other things they promised was cash. He went to meet these people and was arrested as he left their meeting.”

Nabbed … Job Sikhala’s arrest in South Africa for possession of explosives
The explosives allegedly found in Job Sikhala’s vehicle by South African police

Pictures circulating online show Sikhala being handcuffed by a police officer in civilian clothing, and later sitting on a roadside steel barrier. Next to him is an elderly man, believed to have been in the vehicle with him.

Another image shows what appears to be explosives wrapped inside a yellow plastic bag.

South African authorities have not yet released an official statement on the arrest. Sikhala is expected to appear in court soon.

Job Sikhala’s vehicle which was intercepted by police with explosives inside

Source: ZimLive

