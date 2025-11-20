17.1 C
Harare
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsZimbabweHarare’s Rising Diplomatic Footprint: VP Chiwenga to Represent Mnangagwa at G20
Zimbabwe

Harare’s Rising Diplomatic Footprint: VP Chiwenga to Represent Mnangagwa at G20

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Capital Markets

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

MANILA, Philippines — World shares surged on Thursday after...
Africa

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and Trump

JOHANNESBURG — Leaders and delegates from the world’s richest...
Health

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eswatini on Tuesday became the first...
Agriculture & Environment

Tighter import rules will uplift agric — Farmers

Farmer organisations, the Zimbabwe Agribusiness Forum and the Zimbabwe...
Banking

Govt assures policyholders on single adoption

The Government has assured policyholders that their financial and...

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s diplomatic re-engagement effort is set to gain further momentum this week as Vice President General (Rtd) Dr Constantino Chiwenga travels to Johannesburg to represent President Emmerson Mnangagwa at the G20 Leaders’ Summit—one of the most influential platforms in global economic governance.

The invitation, confirmed by Charge d’Affaires Mr Shephard Gwenzi, signals growing international acknowledgement of Zimbabwe’s ongoing economic reforms under the Second Republic. Although not a G20 member, Zimbabwe’s participation places Harare closer to major global policy debates shaping trade, investment, technology, security cooperation, and development finance.

Vice President Chiwenga is expected to arrive on Thursday and will hold bilateral talks with South Africa’s Vice President Paul Mashatile on the sidelines of the summit. The discussions are expected to strengthen collaboration in key strategic areas including trade, energy cooperation, regional security, and cross-border labour migration—issues central to Zimbabwe’s current economic strategy.

Political analyst Dereck Goto says Zimbabwe’s appearance at the summit marks a shift in regional diplomacy.

“Zimbabwe is repositioning itself from the periphery of global politics to the centre of high-level decision-making forums,” Goto said. “Even symbolic participation in platforms like the G20 reinforces the narrative that the country is re-entering the global economy with a more assertive foreign policy and long-term reform agenda.”

Goto adds that the move may also help Zimbabwe diversify international partnerships beyond traditional bilateral channels.

“For investors, this signals that Harare is now present in spaces where global capital is directed. It strengthens the case that Zimbabwe is open for business and actively shaping its own economic destiny.”

Zimbabwe’s engagement at the G20 forms part of a broader diplomatic strategy, including deepening BRICS relations, renewed outreach to Western capitals, and expanding economic ties with emerging global powers.

As Harare positions itself for increased international investment and economic cooperation, the summit may serve as a pivotal moment in redefining the country’s global footprint.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Mnangagwa Reshuffles Top Military Command as General Sibanda Retires

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

Capital Markets 0
MANILA, Philippines — World shares surged on Thursday after...

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and Trump

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG — Leaders and delegates from the world’s richest...

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

Health 0
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eswatini on Tuesday became the first...

Popular

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

Capital Markets 0
MANILA, Philippines — World shares surged on Thursday after...

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and Trump

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG — Leaders and delegates from the world’s richest...

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

Health 0
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eswatini on Tuesday became the first...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

Staff Reporter - 0

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and...

Staff Reporter - 0

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

Staff Reporter - 0

Tighter import rules will uplift agric — Farmers

Staff Reporter - 0