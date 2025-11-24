General Matatu Takes Command of Zimbabwe Defence Forces

Harare, Zimbabwe – Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu was today formally installed as the new Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF), succeeding General Philip Valerio Sibanda who has retired after more than four decades of distinguished service.

The handover-takeover parade, a time-honoured military ceremony, was held at Charles Gumbo Barracks in Harare. President Emmerson Mnangagwa officiated the event, which featured a full guard of honour, a march-past by all ZDF units, and the symbolic transfer of the Commander’s flag and baton from the outgoing to the incoming leader.

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, himself a retired Lieutenant General, attended the ceremony in full No. 1 (ceremonial) dress uniform — a customary privilege extended to all retired officers worldwide who held substantive ranks from Major to General. Such ranks are retained for life and are neither honorary nor temporary.

Retired officers remain entitled to wear the highest class of dress uniform at state and military functions, and, in extreme circumstances during wartime, may be recalled to the Command Centre if national security demands it.The smooth transition underscores institutional stability within the ZDF while signalling a renewed strategic focus as the armed forces adapt to evolving national and regional security challenges.

In his remarks, President Mnangagwa praised General Sibanda’s steadfast leadership and welcomed General Matatu, expressing confidence that the new Commander would build on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor.General Sibanda, visibly moved, thanked the nation and his troops, urging continued loyalty to the Constitution and the people of Zimbabwe.

General Matatu pledged to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and to ensure the ZDF remains ready to defend the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.The ceremony concluded with a 21-gun salute and a fly-past by the Air Force of Zimbabwe.