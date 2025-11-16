HARARE — Public anger continues to swell after Wicknell and Joachim Chivayo appeared in Harare flaunting Richard Mille RM 74-01 Automatic Tourbillon watches, each valued at over a million dollars.

Their calculated display of wealth, captured by hired cameramen ready to photograph every raised hand, has intensified concerns over a ruling elite increasingly detached from the daily struggles of ordinary Zimbabweans.

Many specific Richard Mille models have a price tag in the millions. For example, the Richard Mille RM 53-02 Sapphire Tourbillon sells for around $4.5 million, and the Richard Mille 056-01 Tourbillon Sapphire is one of the brand’s most expensive models, valued at $3.4 million with only 5 pieces made, as mentioned on this Sotheby’s article and this Watches World article.

Many critics argue that such scenes reveal the erosion of the liberation movement’s values under President Emmerson Mnangagwa, whose administration is now accused of enabling a culture of opulence and political patronage. The Chivayos’ show of affluence has become emblematic of how far ZANU PF has drifted from the ethos of sacrifice that once defined it.

Adding to public unease is Joachim Chivayo’s emergence within ZANU PF’s Harare provincial leadership, despite his past entanglements with allegations of gold smuggling. He is understood to be rising alongside other politically connected business figures such as Kuda Tagwirei, whose wealth has long been linked to opaque state contracts. For many party insiders, this signals a return to the conditions that led to the 2017 Operation Restore Legacy—a military-assisted intervention that was supposed to root out corruption and restore revolutionary discipline.

Political analysts warn that history may be repeating itself. Dr Tendai Runhanga notes that the resurgence of controversial elites reveals a betrayal of the very moral integrity that the 2017 intervention claimed to restore, arguing that the party risks surrendering itself to a new generation of wealth-driven power brokers.

The extravagance of the Chivayos becomes even more striking when placed in global context. Around the world, possession of a Richard Mille watch is a statement reserved for the ultra-elite. Pep Guardiola, the Manchester City manager known for collecting rare mechanical pieces, has worn Richard Mille models so scarce that some exist only in tiny batches of ten.

Lewis Hamilton, the Formula 1 champion, has also been seen sporting a million-dollar Richard Mille tourbillon in an exotic carbon-titanium case. Even cultural icons such as Jay-Z have been spotted wearing versions of the RM 74-01, underscoring the watch’s status as a symbol of near-mythical exclusivity. In the world of haute horlogerie, these timepieces signify a level of privilege far removed from everyday reality.

Against this backdrop, the Chivayo brothers’ extravagant public display carries a weight far beyond fashion. For many Zimbabweans, it represents not just wealth, but impunity—an indication that power, politics and money have fused to create an elite class insulated from accountability. In a country where millions face economic hardship, such symbolism is not easily ignored.

As ZANU PF approaches its internal elections, the question remains whether the party can reclaim its founding ethos or whether it has irrevocably surrendered to a culture of excess and captured structures. For a growing number of citizens, the sight of million-dollar watches glinting from the wrists of politically connected businessmen may already have provided the answer.

Richard Mille has redefined modern watchmaking with its boundary-pushing design, cutting-edge engineering, and uncompromising craftsmanship. Since its debut in 2001, the brand has consistently challenged traditional horological norms, fusing advanced technology with striking, avant-garde aesthetics.

Known for their exceptional construction and pioneering use of materials like carbon nanotubes and sapphire crystal, Richard Mille timepieces are favored by elite athletes, celebrities, and discerning collectors alike. This article explores the five most expensive Richard Mille watches ever sold at auction since 2017, delving into the extraordinary craftsmanship, rarity, and cultural impact that make each of these models a true icon of contemporary luxury.

Key Takeaways: Most Expensive Richard Mille Watches

Rank Model Notable Features Price (USD) 1 Richard Mille RM 53-02 Sapphire Tourbillon Full sapphire-crystal case; 1,000+ hours of craftsmanship; cable-suspended tourbillon; limited to 8 pieces $4.5 million 2 Richard Mille 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson Built to endure 10,000 G shocks; hot pink accents; 9.19 mm slim case; limited to 50 pieces $2.0 million 3 Richard Mille RM 52-05 Sapphire Tourbillon Entirely sapphire case; floating movement on cable system; only 10 examples produced $1.8 million 4 Richard Mille RM 52-05 Pharrell Williams Astronaut dial with Earth reflection; titanium and brown Cermet case; limited to 30 pieces $1.6 million 5 Richard Mille RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal Prototype 3 Weighs just 19 grams; withstands 5,000 G shocks; prototype “PROTO 03” edition $1.6 million

Richard Mille RM 53-02 Sapphire Tourbillon

Richard Mille RM 53-02 Sapphire Tourbillon Circa 2022, 35,540,000 HKD

This Richard Mille RM 53-02 Sapphire Tourbillon sold for 35,540,000 HKD in October 2023. As one of the most daring creations in the brand’s repertoire, this model showcases Richard Mille’s mastery of both aesthetics and engineering. Encased almost entirely in blue sapphire crystal, the RM 53-02 required over 1,000 hours of meticulous craftsmanship to achieve its sleek, glare-proof finish. This level of transparency offers an unparalleled view of its intricate mechanics, including the cable-suspended tourbillon movement.

Supported by braided cables just 0.27 mm thick, the movement is a triumph of micro-engineering, ensuring exceptional shock resistance. The use of lightweight titanium screws and cutting-edge materials further underscores Richard Mille’s commitment to innovation. With only eight pieces ever produced, the RM 53-02 is a true collector’s grail. Its fusion of cutting-edge technology and artistic elegance secures its place as one of the most extraordinary timepieces in modern horology.

Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson

Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson Circa 2022, 15,575,000 HKD

This Richard Mille RM 38-02 Tourbillon Bubba Watson sold for 15,575,000 HKD in October 2023. This watch exemplifies Richard Mille’s dedication to precision engineering for elite athletes. Designed in collaboration with professional golfer Bubba Watson, this model is built to withstand the immense forces experienced during a golf swing.

Engineered to endure shocks of up to 10,000 G, the RM 38-02 is a marvel of durability without compromising its sleek design. At just 9.19 mm thick, it maintains a slim, ergonomic profile ideal for high-performance wear. The watch also introduced Bubba Watson’s signature hot pink color, a bold aesthetic choice that reflects both the golfer’s personality and his long-standing partnership with Richard Mille.

Limited to only 50 pieces, this timepiece blends technical ingenuity with striking visual appeal, making it a highly desirable model for collectors and sports enthusiasts alike.

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon

Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon Circa 2015, 14,500,000 HKD

This Richard Mille RM 56-02 Sapphire Tourbillon sold for 14,500,000 HKD in October 2017. This timepiece showcases an entirely sapphire case—bezel, caseband, and caseback—offering unmatched clarity and durability. The RM 56-02’s movement is suspended by a revolutionary cable-and-pulley system, adapted from the RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal model. This complex mechanism not only enhances shock resistance but also creates the illusion of a floating movement, highlighting the brand’s mastery of mechanical artistry.

Crafting a single sapphire case required up to 40 days, while an additional 400 hours were dedicated to sculpting the sapphire bridge. With only 10 examples ever made, the RM 56-02 is one of the rarest and most technically advanced watches in the Richard Mille collection..

Richard Mille RM 52-05 Pharrell Williams

Richard Mille RM 52-05 Pharrell Williams Circa 2020, 12,550,000 HKD

Bridging the worlds of music, art, and haute horology, the Richard Mille RM 52-05 sold for 12,550,000 HKD in October 2023. Designed in collaboration with the multi-talented musician and producer, this model draws inspiration from Pharrell’s lifelong fascination with space.

The watch’s dial features an astronaut on Mars, with Earth reflected in the visor—a masterpiece created through a combination of hand-engraving, grand feu enamel, and meticulous hand-painting techniques. The visor, crafted from grade 5 titanium, is set against a titanium spacesuit adorned with aventurine glass inserts, capturing the vastness of space.

The case is constructed from brown Cermet, an advanced composite material combining the lightness of titanium with the scratch resistance of ceramic. Limited to just 30 pieces, the RM 52-05 is a remarkable fusion of artistic vision and technical expertise, embodying both Richard Mille’s innovation and Pharrell Williams’ creative genius.

Richard Mille RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal Prototype 3

Richard Mille RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal Prototype 3 Circa 2014, 1,270,000 CHF

This Richard Mille RM 27-01 Rafael Nadal sold for 1,270,000 CHF in May 2024. Developed in collaboration with tennis icon Rafael Nadal, this ultra-lightweight tourbillon model weighs just 19 grams, including the strap. The movement is suspended by four braided steel cables, allowing it to withstand accelerations of up to 5,000 G—essential for surviving the rigorous shocks of professional tennis. The baseplate and tourbillon carriage are crafted from grade 5 titanium, while the barrel bridges and gears utilize an aluminum-lithium alloy, ensuring maximum durability with minimal weight.

The monobloc case, composed of gray anthracite polymer reinforced with carbon nanotubes, offers exceptional resilience. With only 50 pieces produced, the RM 27-01 is already an exclusive model, but as a prototype engraved with ‘PROTO 03,’ this particular watch is even rarer, solidifying its status as a collector’s dream.

Richard Mille has revolutionized haute horology by blending artistry, advanced engineering, and exclusivity in each timepiece. These five watches embody the brand’s dedication to perfection, seamlessly combining cutting-edge technology with bold design.

Through innovative materials, mechanics, and collaborations with athletes and artists, Richard Mille continues to captivate collectors globally. Each auctioned masterpiece reflects ambition, craftsmanship, and a relentless pursuit of horological excellence.

Frequently Asked Questions About Richard Mille Watches

Why are Richard Mille watches so expensive?

Richard Mille watches combine cutting-edge engineering with avant-garde design. The brand uses aerospace-grade materials like titanium, LITAL® alloy, and graphene—uncommon in traditional watchmaking. Each model undergoes extreme testing for durability, including shock resistance up to thousands of Gs. Limited production, complex movements, and celebrity collaborations further elevate their exclusivity and value.

How many Richard Mille watches are made each year?

Richard Mille produces approximately 5,000 watches annually, ensuring strict exclusivity. Every timepiece is hand-assembled and inspected, with production often limited to just a few dozen units per model. This scarcity—combined with demand from athletes, artists, and collectors—creates significant waitlists and high resale prices.

How hard is it to buy a Richard Mille?

Acquiring a Richard Mille directly from a boutique can be exceptionally difficult. Many models are available only by invitation or reserved for long-standing clients. Waitlists can stretch years, and the secondary market often offers the only access to rare or discontinued editions—often at premiums far above retail.