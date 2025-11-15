17.7 C
Harare
Sunday, November 16, 2025
World

US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead – statement

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

NEW YORK, – The United States successfully tested a B61-12 tactical thermonuclear bomb without a warhead in August, according to a statement from the US Department of Energy’s Sandia National Laboratories.

The tests were conducted at a test site in Nevada from August 19 to 21, the statement said. During the tests, American fifth-generation F-35 fighter jets delivered and dropped the weapons with inert warheads. The tests were conducted in coordination with the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA).

The National Nuclear Security Agency completed a program to extend the service life of those aerial bombs by 20 years in late 2024, according to the statement.

