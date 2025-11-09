15.5 C
Harare
Monday, November 10, 2025
World

Trump accuses BBC journalists of attempting to influence US presidential election outcome

By: Staff Reporter

WASHINGTON, – US President Donald Trump has accused journalists of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of attempting to influence the outcome of the US presidential election held in 2024.

“The top people in the BBC, including Tim Davie, the boss, are all quitting/fired, because they were caught “doctoring” my very good (perfect!) speech of January 6th. Thank you to The Telegraph for exposing these corrupt ‘journalists.’

These are very dishonest people who tried to step on the scales of a presidential election. On top of everything else, they are from a foreign country, one that many consider our number one ally. What a terrible thing for Democracy!”

Earlier, BBC Director General Tim Davie resigned amid the scandal over editing a speech by US President Donald Trump. Along with Davie, BBC CEO of New Deborah Turness also resigned.

The Daily Telegraph said on November 3 that a BBC Panorama documentary aired in October 2024 ahead of the presidential election in the United States had misled viewers by splicing two parts of Donald Trump’s speech together. The broadcast showed Trump saying he would walk with his supporters to the Capitol before the riots on January 6, 2021, urging them to “fight like hell.”

However, it omitted a section of the speech where Trump urged the crowd “to peacefully and patriotically make your voices heard.” White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has earlier accused the BBC News of publishing misinformation.

On January 6, 2021, supporters of then-incumbent President Trump stormed into the Congress building trying to obstruct the approval of the outcome of the election, which was won by Dem Candidate Joe Biden. Following Donald Trump’s victory in the 2024 presidential election, he was inaugurated as US president on January 20, 2025.

Staff Reporter

