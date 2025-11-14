16 C
Harare
Saturday, November 15, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsAfricaMore than 150 Palestinians were held on a plane for around 12...
AfricaWorld

More than 150 Palestinians were held on a plane for around 12 hours in South Africa

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Zim mineral export volume jumps 45pc

ZIMBABWE’s mineral export volume for the first nine months...
Banking

Govt urges increased ZiG circulation

GOVERNMENT is working on improving the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)...
Zimbabwe

Mnangagwa faces difficult choice as Military chief’s term ends

HARARE – Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda...
Capital Markets

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange reports 144% trading surge and prepares for upcoming Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange

HARARE - The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Holdings (ZSEH) says...
Opinion & Analysis

Mnangagwa, Hichilema Open New Era in Zimbabwe–Zambia Cooperation

Zimbabwe and Zambia have pledged to deepen their historic...

JOHANNESBURG — South African authorities faced heavy criticism Friday after they held more than 150 Palestinians, including a woman who is nine months pregnant, on a plane for around 12 hours due to complications with their travel documents.

A pastor who was allowed to meet with the passengers while they were still stuck on the plane said it was extremely hot and that children were screaming and crying.

The Palestinians landed on a charter plane at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning after a stopover in Nairobi, Kenya, South Africa’s Border Management Authority said in a statement.

The Palestinian passengers did not have exit stamps from Israeli authorities, did not indicate how long they would be staying in South Africa and had not given local addresses, leading immigration authorities to deny them entry, the statement said.

The 153 passengers including families and children were allowed to leave the plane on Thursday night after South Africa’s Ministry of Home Affairs intervened and a local non-governmental organization called Gift of the Givers offered to accommodate them. The Border Management Authority said 23 passengers had since traveled on to other countries, leaving 130 in South Africa.

Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman said it was the second plane carrying Palestinians to land in South Africa in the last two weeks and that the passengers themselves said they did not know where they were going. He said both planes were believed to be carrying people from war-torn Gaza.

It was not immediately clear how the charter plane was organized, where exactly it came from and why the passengers were able to leave Israel without the proper documentation, as South African authorities claimed.

The South African pastor who was given access to the plane while it was on the tarmac told national broadcaster SABC that many of the Palestinians now intended to claim asylum in South Africa.

South Africa has long been a supporter of the Palestinian cause and the treatment of the travelers has sparked anger.

“It’s dire,” Nigel Branken, the pastor, said in an interview with SABC on Thursday from the plane as he described the conditions. “When I came onto the plane it was excruciatingly hot. There were lots of children just sweating and screaming and crying.”

“I do not believe this is what South Africa is about. South Africa should be letting these people into the airport at the very least and letting them apply for asylum. This is their basic fundamental right guaranteed in our constitution.”

Source: AP

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Trump’s decision that the US boycott the G20 summit is ‘their loss,’ South Africa’s Ramaphosa says

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Zim mineral export volume jumps 45pc

Business 0
ZIMBABWE’s mineral export volume for the first nine months...

Govt urges increased ZiG circulation

Banking 0
GOVERNMENT is working on improving the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)...

Mnangagwa faces difficult choice as Military chief’s term ends

Zimbabwe 0
HARARE – Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda...

Popular

Zim mineral export volume jumps 45pc

Business 0
ZIMBABWE’s mineral export volume for the first nine months...

Govt urges increased ZiG circulation

Banking 0
GOVERNMENT is working on improving the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG)...

Mnangagwa faces difficult choice as Military chief’s term ends

Zimbabwe 0
HARARE – Zimbabwe Defence Forces commander Phillip Valerio Sibanda...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Zim mineral export volume jumps 45pc

Staff Reporter - 0

Govt urges increased ZiG circulation

Staff Reporter - 0

Mnangagwa faces difficult choice as Military chief’s term ends

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange reports 144% trading surge and prepares for upcoming Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange

Staff Reporter - 0