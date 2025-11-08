South Africa takes over SADC chair after Madagascar coup leader pulls out

PRETORIA, South Africa – South Africa has assumed the chairmanship of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) after Madagascar’s junta leader, Colonel Michael Randrianirina, stepped down amid political turmoil in his country.

The decision was announced following an Extraordinary SADC Heads of State and Government Summit held virtually on Friday night.

Madagascar relinquished its role after recent political developments, including violent protests and a military coup left the island nation unable to discharge its duties as SADC chair.

The regional bloc appointed South Africa – which had been due to assume the chairmanship in 2026 – as interim chair until August 2026.

The SADC Secretariat will consult member states to identify a new incoming chair by the end of November, a communique issued at the end of the meeting said.

The summit, chaired by South African president Cyril Ramaphosa, also expressed condolences to families of those killed during protests in Madagascar and Tanzania, and condemned the destruction of public infrastructure in both countries.

Leaders congratulated newly elected presidents Arthur Peter Mutharika of Malawi, Patrick Herminie of Seychelles, and Samia Suluhu Hassan of Tanzania following elections held between September and October 2025.

SADC and African Union election observers roundly condemned Tanzania’s election as falling below regional and international standards.

SADC will continue to implement the regional theme adopted at its 45th summit in Antananarivo — “Advancing Industrialisation, Agricultural Transformation, and Energy Transition for a Resilient SADC” — until August next year.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa of Zimbabwe, who chaired SADC until August 2025, offered to host selected SADC meetings in Harare during the interim period.

In his closing remarks, President Ramaphosa thanked member states for their confidence in his leadership, pledging to maintain regional unity and continuity during the transitional phase. – ZimLive