Nigerian Army Chief Promises to Stop Trump

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria — Nigeria’s new army chief promised to increase operations against “terrorists” in the country’s north on Friday, less than a week after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened U.S. military involvement if Nigeria did not stop attacks on Christians in the country.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt. Gen. Waidi Shaibu, speaking to troops in Maiduguri, the capital of Borno State, northeast Nigeria, emphasized that the new push must succeed. Failure was “not an option” as the military enters a critical phase of the decade-long conflict, he said.

“You have been training to defeat the terrorists… This time, you are going to do it differently,” Shaibu told the assembled troops. “All combat enablers have been provided. New platforms have been introduced, all to ensure that you succeed.”

On Nov. 1, Trump threatened to end all aid and assistance to Nigeria and “wipe out the Islamic Terrorists” in the country.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu pushed back on Trump’s announcement that he was designating Nigeria as “a country of particular concern” for allegedly failing to rein in the persecution of Christians.

Nigeria’s population of 220 million is split almost equally between Christians and Muslims. The country has long faced insecurity from various fronts. This includes the Boko Haram extremist group, which seeks to establish its radical interpretation of Islamic law and has also targeted Muslims it deems not Muslim enough.

Attacks in Nigeria have varying motives. There are religiously motivated ones targeting both Christians and Muslims, clashes between farmers and herders over dwindling resources, communal rivalries, secessionist groups and ethnic clashes.

While Christians are among those targeted, analysts say the majority of victims of armed groups are Muslims in Nigeria’s Muslim-majority north, where most attacks occur. – AP