16.6 C
Harare
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
Subscribe
HomeNewsAfricaChinese premier’s visit to Zambia focuses on reviving a Cold War-era railway...
Africa

Chinese premier’s visit to Zambia focuses on reviving a Cold War-era railway to help mineral access

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

World

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen...
Business

Innscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer Market

HARARE — Innscor Africa is ramping up efforts to...
Business

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the newly...
Africa

Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

JOHANNESBURG — Tensions are rising ahead of South Africa’s...
Business

OK Zimbabwe Turnaround Plan Setback as Property Sales Lag and Store Closures Continue

HARARE — OK Zimbabwe has provided an update on...

LUSAKA, Zambia — Chinese Premier Li Qiang will start a two-day visit to the southern African nation of Zambia on Wednesday that will focus on the $1.4 billion refurbishment of a Cold War-era railway line to further improve China’s access to critical minerals.

China is heavily invested in mining in Zambia, which is one of the world’s top producers of copper that is integral to the production of electronic devices.

Li, who holds China’s No. 2 leadership position after President Xi Jinping, will meet with Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema on Thursday, Hichilema said in a statement. The two countries will sign documents to start the upgrade of the Tazara railway line linking Zambia’s mines to the Tanzanian port of Dar es Salaam on Africa’s east coast.

China, Zambia and Tanzania signed a deal in September giving the state-owned China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation concessions to carry out the upgrade.

The Tazara rail line was built by the three countries in the 1970s to avoid relying on transport links through what was then Rhodesia and South Africa, which were under white minority governments.

The railway has taken on renewed significance for China after a United States-backed project to build a railway from Zambia and neighboring Congo out to Africa’s Atlantic Ocean coast in Angola gained momentum last year when then-U.S. President Joe Biden visited part of that project.

The two railways, one going west and the other going east, represent competition between the U.S. and China for access to the critical minerals that are also key for renewable energy technology, electric car batteries and defense systems.

China is the dominant player in mining in Zambia and Congo and leads the global race for critical minerals. President Donald Trump has moved to increase U.S. supply chains in a bid to counter its economic rival.

Li is visiting Zambia on the way to South Africa for this weekend’s Group of 20 summit in Johannesburg, the first to be held in Africa. The U.S. is boycotting the summit over Trump’s criticism of the South African government.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Ramaphosa became a billionaire but doesn’t know how to grow the economy
Next article
Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

World 0
WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen...

Innscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer Market

Business 0
HARARE — Innscor Africa is ramping up efforts to...

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

Business 0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the newly...

Popular

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

World 0
WASHINGTON,- US President Donald Trump’s approval rating has fallen...

Innscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer Market

Business 0
HARARE — Innscor Africa is ramping up efforts to...

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

Business 0
HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has toured the newly...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trump’s approval rating drops to 38%, lowest since his inauguration — poll

Staff Reporter - 0

Innscor’s Nyathi Gains Ground as Delta Faces Rising Competition in Sorghum Beer Market

Staff Reporter - 0

Mnangagwa Commissions US$100 Million Tobacco Processing Facility in Harare

Staff Reporter - 0

Africa’s Growing Global Influence Triggers US Resistance Before G20 Summit

Staff Reporter - 0