Mwonzora Slams Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Referendum
Mwonzora Slams Proposed Constitutional Amendments, Calls for Referendum

By: Staff Reporter

HARARE — Douglas Mwonzora has sharply criticised ZANU-PF’s proposed constitutional amendments, insisting that any changes to Zimbabwe’s Constitution must be subjected to a national referendum.

Speaking in response to the proposals, Mwonzora argued that the Constitution, as the supreme law of the land, derives its legitimacy from the people and cannot be altered without their direct approval.

“Any amendment to the Constitution must go through a full national referendum,” Mwonzora said. “Zimbabweans themselves must have the final say on changes that fundamentally affect the governance of their country.”

He warned that bypassing a referendum would undermine constitutionalism and weaken democratic principles, stressing that the Constitution is not the property of any political party or government.

“The Constitution belongs to the citizens of Zimbabwe,” he added. “It is not a political instrument to be reshaped for expediency.”

The proposed amendments have already sparked debate across the political spectrum, with critics raising concerns about their potential implications for democratic accountability and institutional balance.

Mwonzora’s remarks add to growing scrutiny over the reform agenda, as discussions around constitutional changes continue to gather momentum.

