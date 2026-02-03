Mugano’s remarks on struggling Professors ignite debate

Controversial academic Professor Gift Mugano has sparked a heated public debate after asserting that Zimbabwean professors who complain about poverty and blame the ruling Zanu-PF party are not genuine academics.

Mugano made the remarks in response to a post on X by a University of Zimbabwe professor who said they were struggling on a daily basis because of poverty caused by Zanu-PF. In his response, Mugano argued that a professor at the University of Zimbabwe should be capable of generating income for both the institution and themselves, suggesting that financial hardship should not apply to academics of that standing.

He added that he would have been more sympathetic had the complaint come from ordinary civil servants, rather than from university professors, whom he implied should possess the skills, networks and expertise to be financially independent.

Mugano’s comments are particularly striking given his recent political shift. Once known as a vocal critic of the government, he has in recent times emerged as a supporter, a move that has drawn scrutiny from both his critics and former allies.

The remarks quickly divided opinion on social media, with users sharply split. Some supported Mugano’s stance, agreeing that professors should leverage their expertise to secure research funding and consultancy work. Others accused him of being dismissive of the harsh economic realities facing academics in Zimbabwe.

Zanu-PF social media activist Kudzai Mutisi entered the debate in defence of Mugano, arguing that critics of the professor’s comments lacked exposure and misunderstood the role of senior academics. Writing on X, Mutisi said a professor is meant to be an authority in their field, respected beyond national borders, and capable of attracting substantial research funding.

Mutisi argued that a “useful professor” should actively apply for research grants, bring funding into their institution and recruit graduate students whose work is supported by those funds. He claimed that in countries such as South Africa, most master’s and PhD students, particularly in STEM and accounting or economics, study for free and often receive monthly stipends that place them among the country’s top earners.

He further asserted that some professors raise as much as R10 million a year in research funding and that companies and government departments are always willing to fund relevant research that offers solutions to real-world challenges. On that basis, Mutisi concluded that professors who fail to raise money for themselves and their universities are “useless” and not serious about their work.

However, the comments drew strong pushback from other commentators. One user, Bla B, argued that Mugano and his supporters were fundamentally misrepresenting the role of academics. He said professors are not commercial enterprises and should not be judged primarily on their ability to generate income.

According to Bla B, the core responsibilities of professors are teaching, conducting research and contributing knowledge to society. He argued that expecting academics to personally fund themselves and their institutions in an economy characterised by currency instability, chronic underfunding and brain drain is unrealistic and insulting.

He further contended that blaming struggling academics for Zimbabwe’s broader economic decline amounts to deflection, noting that university salaries, research grants and institutional funding are shaped by national policy, public financing and economic management. In his view, inflation, eroded wages and under-resourced public universities are governance failures rather than personal shortcomings of lecturers.

The debate has highlighted broader tensions around the state of higher education in Zimbabwe, the responsibilities of academics, and the impact of economic policy on public institutions. As the discussion continues online, Mugano’s remarks have become a flashpoint for deeper questions about accountability, governance and the future of academia in the country.

Source – Pindula