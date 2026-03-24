More nights in jail: Chatunga’s case postponed again over plea deal delays

The son of late former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe, Bellarmine Chatunga Mugabe, and his co-accused, Tobias Mugabe Matonhodze, will spend more nights behind bars as their case has been postponed once again.

The case was postponed because the State says it has not finalised plea agreements.

The pair appeared in the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning, where it reportedly emerged that no plea agreement has yet been reached between the State and the defence.

Prosecutors reportedly indicated dissatisfaction with the terms proposed by the defence.

The matter has been postponed until April 17 for further investigation. The two will remain in custody.

The case has faced multiple postponements since proceedings began, with the most recent delay having been caused by a power outage.

Last week, the accused abandoned their bail applications and signalled their intention to resolve the matter through a plea agreement.

The case had already been postponed the previous week to allow for negotiations.