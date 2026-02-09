Mohadi’s son throws out more families from farm

Vice-President Kembo Mohadi’s son has been accused of evicting five more families from the disputed Arnold Farm in Mazowe, Mashonaland Central, in the latest escalation of a long-running land dispute that has already seen dozens of villagers displaced.

According to documents seen by this publication, the five families were evicted last Tuesday after being served with a three-day notice by the messenger of court under case number HC/H242/26. The notice stated that the families were unlawfully occupying subdivision 4 of Arnold Farm and cited Mafenyadira Mohadi as the applicant.

One of the affected families confirmed the eviction, saying they had been left homeless and stranded. Villagers said the houses were demolished during the process, leaving families exposed to the elements amid ongoing rains.

“These are the latest evictions in a wave that started last year,” one villager said. “Five families were removed from their homes and the messenger of court razed the houses to the ground. They wanted to dump us by the roadside, but we refused.”

Another displaced villager said the families now have nowhere to go. “We are stranded in the open. Our belongings are exposed to the rain and we have no shelter at all,” the villager said.

Sources said the evictions came as a shock to the community. The notice was reportedly delivered on January 31, 2026, and enforced by February 4, leaving families little time to make alternative arrangements.

Villagers claim Mafenyadira Mohadi has never directly engaged them over the dispute, instead relying solely on court processes. “Everything is done through court papers as he forces people out,” one source said. “Last year, he evicted 21 families and even blocked the wells that were providing us with clean drinking water. Those families were left stranded along the Harare–Bindura highway.”

Mafenyadira Mohadi could not be reached for comment.

The affected villagers said tensions between the community and Mohadi’s son have persisted since 2024, with several confrontations reported. In one earlier incident, villagers’ belongings were allegedly burnt, prompting a court case.

In the most recent development, residents said they were served with eviction notices warning that their homes would be demolished if they failed to vacate the land. A notice from the Sheriff of Zimbabwe warned that the warrant would be executed even in the absence of the occupants.

“It is in your interest to be present on the above date, especially in the case of eviction, to enable you to take possession of your personal belongings. Should you fail to be present, we shall proceed to execute the warrant in your absence,” the notice read.

A separate letter from Mafenyadira’s lawyers to the sheriff, dated January 29, instructed authorities to proceed with the eviction and demolition of remaining structures on subdivision 4 of Arnold Farm, measuring 110.80 hectares. The letter stated that previous instructions issued in September 2025 had not been fully carried out, as some structures were still standing.

Villagers have previously accused Mafenyadira of using state security agents to intimidate them into leaving the land, allegations that have surfaced repeatedly during the dispute.

Arnold Farm has a long and controversial history of evictions. In March 2017, police forcibly removed villagers from the property, demolishing homes and destroying crops to pave the way for the establishment of a national monument and the expansion of business interests linked to former first lady Grace Mugabe. That eviction was later stopped by a High Court order barring her from taking over the land.

Last year, riot police were again deployed to disperse protesting villagers who carried placards accusing Mohadi’s son of using political connections to intimidate and force them off the farm.

