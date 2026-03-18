Mnangagwa’s Attack-Dog Responds to Military Generals’ Opposition to Constitutional Amendments

HARARE – Former Mashonaland West provincial chairperson of ZANU-PF and ex-independent Norton legislator Temba Mliswa has issued a response to retired Air Vice-Marshal Henry Muchena and his colleagues following their objections to proposed constitutional amendments.

The group of retired military officials recently submitted a letter challenging ongoing reforms, including proposals to extend the term of Emmerson Mnangagwa and introduce changes to Zimbabwe’s political, electoral and governance systems.

Mliswa’s response comes amid a growing public dispute over the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill No. 3, which has sparked debate among political actors, former liberation war figures and civil society stakeholders.

In their submission, Muchena and his colleagues argued that the proposed changes raise significant constitutional and democratic concerns. They emphasised the importance of preserving key principles such as universal suffrage and warned against reforms that could alter the balance of governance.

Mliswa, however, has pushed back against the retired officials’ position, setting the stage for an escalating exchange over the direction of Zimbabwe’s constitutional framework.

The developments highlight deepening divisions within Zimbabwe’s political landscape, particularly among figures with historical ties to the ruling party, as the country debates the scope and implications of the proposed amendments.