Marketing Return on Investment in Zimbabwe: Why the Next Competitive Advantage Will Not Be Bigger Marketing Budgets, But Smarter Marketing Capital Allocation

From Marketing Expenditure to Marketing Investment: Zimbabwean businesses have traditionally viewed marketing as an operational expense rather than a strategic investment. Marketing budgets are often determined by what remains after production, salaries and operating costs have been funded. During periods of economic instability, marketing becomes one of the first areas to experience budget cuts. This mindset reflects a legacy accounting approach rather than a modern strategic perspective.

By Brighton Musonza

Globally, however, marketing has undergone a profound transformation. The world’s largest companies no longer ask how much should be spent on marketing. Instead, they ask what level of return each marketing dollar generates. This philosophy, commonly known as Marketing Return on Investment (MROI), has become central to corporate strategy among multinational corporations.

McKinsey estimates that global marketing expenditure exceeds US$1 trillion annually, representing between one and two percent of global GDP. More importantly, its research suggests that between 15 and 20 percent of this expenditure can be reallocated or saved through more effective marketing investment decisions. This implies that hundreds of billions of dollars are potentially wasted every year—not because firms spend too much on marketing, but because they spend it inefficiently.

For Zimbabwean companies facing constrained liquidity, expensive borrowing and intense competition, this insight carries significant implications. In an economy where capital remains scarce, every marketing dollar should be expected to produce measurable commercial value.

Zimbabwe’s Marketing Model Remains Stuck in the Broadcast Era

Many Zimbabwean firms continue to rely on marketing philosophies developed during the 1980s and 1990s.

Marketing decisions frequently revolve around newspaper advertising, roadside billboards, radio sponsorships and occasional television campaigns. Success is often measured through visibility rather than measurable commercial outcomes.

Questions such as “Did customers remember the advert?” still dominate boardroom discussions. Globally, those questions have largely disappeared.

Today’s chief marketing officers are evaluated using customer acquisition costs, customer lifetime value, conversion rates, attribution models, return on advertising spend, digital engagement and predictive analytics. Marketing has shifted from communications to commercial science.

Zimbabwe has yet to complete that transition.

The Consumer Decision Journey Has Fundamentally Changed

Traditional marketing assumed consumers moved through a linear purchasing process: awareness, interest, desire and action.

Today’s consumer behaves very differently. McKinsey’s Consumer Decision Journey model demonstrates that purchasing decisions have become circular rather than linear.

Consumers constantly move between online reviews, recommendations, influencers, search engines, social media, physical stores and peer networks before making purchasing decisions.

Zimbabwean consumers increasingly exhibit the same behaviour.

A customer purchasing a vehicle may first watch YouTube reviews, compare prices on Facebook Marketplace, consult WhatsApp groups, read online news articles, speak with friends and only then visit a dealership.

Retail customers compare supermarket prices on social media. Property buyers increasingly rely on digital listings before contacting estate agents.

University students evaluate institutions through TikTok and Instagram. Marketing strategies that focus exclusively on traditional advertising therefore miss large parts of the customer decision process.

Data Is Becoming More Valuable Than Advertising

Peter Drucker famously argued that “what gets measured gets managed.” Marketing has perhaps embraced this principle more than any other business discipline.

International corporations increasingly allocate larger budgets to customer analytics than to advertising production itself. Amazon analyses every customer interaction. Netflix monitors viewing behaviour.

Starbucks personalises promotions using behavioural data. Banks increasingly predict customer behaviour before customers themselves make purchasing decisions.

Zimbabwe remains significantly behind this evolution. Many companies still cannot accurately identify which marketing channels generate new customers. Marketing budgets are therefore allocated largely through historical practice rather than empirical evidence. The consequence is predictable.

Money is spent. Few organisations know precisely what returns it generates.

Marketing Mix Modelling Is Becoming a Boardroom Tool

One of the most important developments in modern marketing is Marketing Mix Modelling (MMM). Rather than relying on intuition, MMM uses econometric analysis to estimate the contribution of each marketing channel towards sales.

It asks difficult but commercially valuable questions. How much revenue comes from television advertising?

What proportion comes from Facebook advertising? How effective is sponsorship compared to digital campaigns? Would reducing billboard expenditure increase overall profitability?

Large corporations increasingly answer these questions using statistical models rather than executive opinion. McKinsey’s approach combines econometrics, customer surveys and benchmarking while recognising that business judgement remains essential.

Zimbabwean firms have barely begun using these techniques despite increasing availability of digital transaction data.

Telecommunications Demonstrate the Importance of MROI

Zimbabwe’s telecommunications sector illustrates why marketing investment must increasingly become data-driven. Operators such as Econet, NetOne and Telecel no longer compete solely through voice services.

Competition increasingly centres upon mobile money, broadband connectivity, enterprise services, cloud computing and digital ecosystems. Marketing therefore becomes considerably more complex.

A customer may first adopt mobile broadband before purchasing mobile money services and later migrate towards enterprise solutions. Each customer interaction influences future purchasing behaviour. Marketing decisions therefore require sophisticated customer lifetime value analysis rather than isolated campaign evaluation.

International operators such as Safaricom, MTN and Vodacom increasingly employ advanced analytics to optimise customer acquisition and retention strategies. Zimbabwean operators must increasingly follow similar approaches.

Banking Has Already Begun the Transition

Financial institutions arguably represent Zimbabwe’s most advanced marketing practitioners. Banks increasingly use customer segmentation, predictive analytics and personalised digital campaigns.

Rather than advertising identical products to every customer, institutions now differentiate messages according to income levels, borrowing history, transaction behaviour and financial needs.

Globally, institutions such as JPMorgan Chase, DBS Singapore and BBVA Spain increasingly rely upon artificial intelligence to personalise customer engagement.

Zimbabwean banks have begun adopting elements of this model, although significant opportunities remain.

Retail Is Becoming a Data Business

Retail competition increasingly depends upon understanding purchasing behaviour rather than simply stocking products. South Africa’s Shoprite analyses millions of transactions daily.

Tesco in the United Kingdom transformed retail marketing through Clubcard loyalty analytics. Amazon effectively operates as both a retailer and a consumer analytics company.

Zimbabwean retailers continue expanding loyalty programmes. However, much of the data collected remains underutilised. Customer information should increasingly inform pricing, promotions, inventory management and store expansion.

Marketing should become integrated with operations rather than functioning independently.

The Informal Economy Creates Unique Marketing Challenges

Zimbabwe presents one of Africa’s most distinctive marketing environments because of its extensive informal economy. Conventional marketing analytics depend upon structured datasets.

Much informal commerce remains undocumented. Cash transactions frequently leave limited digital footprints. Consumer purchasing behaviour often occurs outside traditional retail channels. This reduces the effectiveness of conventional marketing models.

Businesses increasingly require alternative data sources including mobile payments, geospatial analytics, social media sentiment analysis and digital marketplaces.

Artificial intelligence offers considerable potential for overcoming these information gaps.

Brand Equity Is Frequently Misunderstood

Zimbabwean companies often evaluate marketing performance using immediate sales. This reflects a short-term perspective. Modern marketing distinguishes between short-term activation and long-term brand building.

Economist and Nobel laureate Paul Romer’s work on intangible capital demonstrates that knowledge, reputation and intellectual assets increasingly determine corporate value.

Brand equity therefore constitutes an economic asset rather than simply a communications objective.

Companies such as Coca-Cola, Apple, Nike and Toyota derive significant market value from intangible brand capital accumulated over decades.

Zimbabwe possesses several comparable examples. Econet, Delta Corporation, Innscor Africa, CBZ Holdings and Old Mutual Zimbabwe have built brands whose commercial value extends well beyond physical assets.

Brand investment therefore deserves evaluation over longer planning horizons.

Artificial Intelligence Will Redefine Marketing

Artificial intelligence represents perhaps the most significant disruption facing marketing. Machine learning increasingly predicts customer behaviour. Generative AI personalises content. Predictive analytics optimises pricing. Natural language processing measures customer sentiment.

Marketing automation delivers personalised communication at unprecedented scale. Countries investing in AI-enabled marketing capabilities will enjoy substantial competitive advantages.

Zimbabwe has begun adopting AI tools, yet organisational capability remains limited.

Future competitiveness will increasingly depend upon integrating artificial intelligence into customer relationship management, sales forecasting, demand prediction and marketing optimisation.

Human Capability Matters More Than Technology

Technology alone cannot transform marketing. McKinsey consistently argues that sustainable improvements in MROI depend upon organisational capability.

This conclusion aligns with the Resource-Based View developed by Jay Barney, which argues that sustainable competitive advantage derives from valuable organisational capabilities rather than easily replicated assets.

Companies therefore require marketing professionals capable of interpreting analytics, understanding consumer psychology, applying behavioural economics and integrating data into strategic decision-making.

Investment in people remains as important as investment in technology.

Public Policy Implications for Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s ambition to become an upper-middle-income economy requires a corresponding evolution in corporate competitiveness. Government should support the development of a national digital economy strategy that encourages firms to adopt advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and data-driven decision-making. Public investment in digital infrastructure, interoperable payment systems and data governance frameworks would strengthen the foundations for modern marketing and commerce.

Universities and business schools should modernise marketing curricula to include econometrics, behavioural economics, marketing analytics, artificial intelligence, customer lifetime value modelling and digital strategy. The traditional emphasis on advertising theory and promotional communications is no longer sufficient for a data-intensive global economy.

Capital markets also have a role to play. Investors increasingly value companies with strong intangible assets, customer analytics capabilities and scalable digital platforms. Exchanges such as the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and ZEEX could encourage listed firms to improve disclosure around customer acquisition, digital transformation and brand investment as part of broader environmental, social and governance (ESG) and corporate reporting standards.

Private-sector organisations should move beyond measuring marketing by expenditure and begin treating it as a strategic investment portfolio. Every campaign should have clearly defined commercial objectives, measurable key performance indicators and post-investment evaluation. Marketing budgets should be allocated using evidence rather than precedent.

Conclusion

The global marketing landscape has entered a new era in which competitive advantage is increasingly determined not by the size of advertising budgets but by the intelligence with which marketing capital is allocated. Data, analytics, artificial intelligence and behavioural insights have transformed marketing from a creative support function into a strategic driver of enterprise value.

For Zimbabwean businesses, this shift is particularly significant. Operating in a capital-constrained environment means that inefficient marketing is no longer merely a missed opportunity—it is an economic cost. Companies that continue to rely on intuition, legacy media planning and unmeasured campaigns risk falling behind more agile competitors that optimise every dollar spent.

The next generation of successful Zimbabwean firms will not necessarily be those that spend the most on marketing. They will be those that best understand their customers, use data to inform decisions, integrate digital technologies into commercial strategy and treat marketing as a measurable investment capable of generating sustainable long-term value. In an increasingly knowledge-driven economy, marketing return on investment is no longer simply a marketing metric; it has become a fundamental indicator of corporate productivity, competitiveness and strategic resilience.