Zimbabwe Stocks Rally as FML, Hippo and Tanganda Lead Gains; VFEX Slips on Heavy ZIMW Losses

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – Zimbabwe’s domestic equities market advanced on Monday, with the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) recording broad-based gains across its principal indices as investors traded more than ZWG8.8 million worth of shares.

The ZSE All Share Index rose 0.60% to 502.38 points, while the ZSE Top 10 gained 0.51% to 495.53 points. The ZSE Top 15 advanced 0.46% to 506.40 points, reflecting a generally positive session among the market’s larger listed companies.

The Mid Cap Index was the strongest-performing broad market benchmark, climbing 0.94% to 564.81 points. The Small Cap Index remained unchanged at 100.11 points.

Market activity reached 100 trades, generating turnover of ZWG8.81 million, while total market capitalisation stood at approximately ZWG115.84 billion.

Financial and industrial counters featured prominently among the session’s strongest performers, suggesting renewed buying interest across selected listed companies.

Fidelity Life Assurance (FML) led the gainers, advancing 13.58% to 410 cents. Hippo Valley Estates (HIPO) followed with a 12.24% increase to 1,248.62 cents, while Tanganda Tea Company (TANG) climbed 10.27% to 446 cents.

Turnall Holdings (TURN) gained 3.10% to 11 cents, while Mashonaland Holdings (MASH) edged 0.16% higher to 160.25 cents.

The gains were not universal. Wild Geese Lodge (WILD) was the biggest faller, declining 5.26% to 6.16 cents. FBC Holdings (FBC) lost 2.19% to 1,320 cents, while Sabre Insurance (SACL) slipped 0.29% to 5.61 cents. Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) edged down 0.03% to 100.02 cents.

The sectoral performance was similarly positive, with the Agriculture Index advancing 3.16% to 371.90 points, making it the strongest-performing ZSE sector benchmark.

The Consumer Staples Index rose 0.80% to 372.60 points, while the Real Estate Index gained 0.12% to 700.52 points. The New Industrial Index was unchanged at 190.19 points, while the Zimbabwe National Index declined marginally by 0.05% to 190.93 points.

VFEX retreats as ZIMW plunges

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) experienced a weaker session, with its All Share Index falling 0.17% to 267.48 points as losses in selected counters outweighed broader market activity.

The US dollar-denominated exchange recorded 168 trades, with daily turnover of US$848,195.24 and market capitalisation of approximately US$9.04 billion.

ZIMW was the session’s biggest decliner, plunging 19.74% to US$0.0878 per share, reducing its market capitalisation to US$30.3 million.

PHL fell 5.91% to US$1.5012, while KAV declined 5.07% to US$0.0206. AXIA Corporation lost 3.35% to US$0.1733, and PFUMA retreated 1.57% to US$0.1503.

The VFEX performance highlights the contrasting direction of Zimbabwe’s two equity markets, with domestic-currency stocks advancing while the dollar-denominated exchange recorded a modest decline.

Corporate updates place earnings in focus

Corporate disclosures also featured prominently in Monday’s market activity, with several listed companies publishing quarterly trading updates.

Proplastics (PROL), Zimplow (ZIMP), First Mutual Holdings (FML), Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) and Zimbabwe Reinsurance Company (ZIMRE) were among the companies with announcements dated November 16.

On the VFEX, Kavango Resources (KAV) published a shareholder notice, while AXIA Corporation released its first-quarter 2027 trading update.

The latest disclosures come as investors assess corporate operating conditions, earnings prospects and the ability of listed businesses to navigate Zimbabwe’s changing economic environment.

For investors, quarterly trading updates provide an important window into revenue performance, cost pressures, operational activity and management expectations, particularly in an economy where currency conditions and purchasing power remain significant considerations.

Market outlook

Monday’s session demonstrated continued appetite for selected ZSE-listed counters, although the divergent performance of the VFEX suggests that investor sentiment remains uneven across Zimbabwe’s capital markets.

The strong gains in agriculture, consumer staples and mid-cap stocks provided support for the domestic exchange. However, the weakness in several VFEX counters illustrates the importance of individual company performance and liquidity in determining share-price movements.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the distinction between nominal share-price appreciation and underlying investment returns remains particularly important in Zimbabwe’s dual-currency investment environment.

Investors will be watching forthcoming corporate results, trading updates and broader macroeconomic developments for indications of whether Monday’s positive ZSE momentum can be sustained.