Zimbabwe Plans Exploration of Three Copper Deposits

HARARE — Zimbabwe plans to undertake a 12-month geological exploration programme across three copper-bearing areas in Mashonaland West in 2027, as the Government seeks to establish the commercial potential of historic mining deposits and attract fresh investment into the sector.

The programme will focus on Mhangura-Silverside, Makonde and Sanyati, where previous mining activity left copper resources insufficiently quantified. The initiative will cover a reserved mining area designated MSW-004, according to details reported by The Zimbabwe Mail.

Read more: Zimbabwe’s Copper Opportunity: Can Mangura Be Engineered Back into a Viable Mine?

Mining Promotion Corporation (MPC) chief executive Tapiwa Nyamutukwa said the State-owned company intended to divide the exploration work into three strategic areas, two in Makonde and one around Mhangura-Silverside.

“We have a reserved area which we call MSW-004. It is in Mashonaland West. It covers an area stretching from Mhangura to Sanyati,” Nyamutukwa said.

He said earlier mining operations had concentrated largely on gold, leaving the extent and economic value of copper deposits inadequately established.

“Therefore, the exercise that we intend to carry out will assess the economic potential of those deposits and, hopefully, lead to their development into productive mining operations,” he said.

The exploration initiative comes as demand for copper is expected to benefit from investment in electric vehicles, renewable energy generation and electricity transmission infrastructure. The metal is an essential input in power networks, motors, charging systems and other technologies associated with electrification.

For Zimbabwe, the immediate challenge is to turn geological prospects into sufficiently reliable resource data to support commercial investment decisions. Exploration results will need to establish the deposits’ size, grade, accessibility and development costs before mining projects can be assessed for viability.

Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Caleb Makwiranzou said the Government was using modern exploration techniques, including aeromagnetic surveys, to address gaps in the country’s geological information.

“What the Government has done is acknowledge that there are knowledge gaps regarding some of our minerals,” Makwiranzou said, adding that the country had significant mineral potential but still required further exploration.

The MPC also intends to extend its prospecting activities to gold, tungsten and other minerals as part of a wider effort to build a more comprehensive national mineral database.

The proposed programme has particular economic significance for Mhangura, whose fortunes were closely tied to copper mining before the closure of its principal operations around 2000. The shutdown contributed to job losses and a prolonged decline in the town’s economic activity.

However, the planned exploration does not yet guarantee the reopening of mines or the creation of new employment. Those outcomes will depend on the results of the geological work, the availability of financing, infrastructure and the commercial terms under which any deposits are developed.

Zimbabwe remains outside the scale of production achieved by the leading copper producers in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia, whose mining industries form the core of the Central African Copperbelt. The Mashonaland West initiative is therefore an attempt to establish whether previously underexplored deposits can support a larger role for Zimbabwe in the regional copper industry.

The 2027 programme will be an important first step. Its commercial value will ultimately be measured not by the number of deposits identified, but by whether exploration produces credible resource estimates capable of attracting investment and supporting sustainable mining operations.