Referral kickbacks scandal rocks Zimbabwe public hospitals

A covert network of doctors and nurses at major public hospitals is reportedly profiting from kickbacks by referring patients to private laboratories, some of which they secretly own. The scheme is forcing already struggling patients to pay inflated fees for services that could be accessed cheaply or even free at government-run diagnostic centres.

An investigation by the Check Point Desk revealed that the referral network spans several hospitals, including Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals, Sally Mugabe Central Hospital, and United Bulawayo Hospitals, effectively creating a parallel health economy where public servants profit from patients’ vulnerability. Multiple insiders, including junior doctors, lab technicians, and administrative staff, confirmed the existence of a “referral commission system,” in which medical personnel receive money or other benefits for directing patients to specific private labs for tests such as blood work, X-rays, CT scans, and biopsies.

During a visit to Parirenyatwa’s outpatient section, Check Point reporters posing as relatives of a patient were quietly advised by a nurse to bypass the hospital lab due to long waits and use a private diagnostic centre instead. Hospital sources indicated that one of the company’s directors is a senior pathologist employed at the same hospital. At Sally Mugabe Hospital, patients reported similar experiences. One woman, 54-year-old Mrs Ruvimbo Mangena, said she was told a hospital machine was not working and referred to a private lab, where the same doctor who attended her at the hospital supervised her test while she paid US$45. A nurse later whispered to her that the hospital machine had been operational all along.

Health sector insiders described the practice as a “silent industry” that has become part of daily hospital operations. “There are doctors who are basically running two businesses-public and private-at the same time,” said a senior official at Parirenyatwa. “They use government time and public hospital patients to make private income.” Shareholders or directors of some private labs identified in the investigation are also clinicians employed full-time in public hospitals, a setup that violates the Public Service Code of Conduct and the Health Professions Act.

The Association of Healthcare Funders of Zimbabwe (AHFoZ) said it had received reports of doctors referring patients to selected laboratories in exchange for commissions. “The legitimate venepuncture fee recommended by AHFoZ is around US$5 per patient. Anything significantly above that, especially if it involves hidden referral commissions, is abuse,” said CEO Shylet Sanyanga. She added that some investigations revealed the use of expired reagents and unqualified personnel, further endangering patients and inflating medical aid claims.

Public health specialist Dr Rutendo Chidzambwa condemned the practice, describing it as corruption that harms patients and the public system. Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals chief medical officer Dr Tsitsi Mildred Magure insisted that referrals made for personal gain are not permitted, explaining that some referrals occur when hospital equipment is down or reagents run out. “Our CT scan unit has been down for months, and some dialysis services have been affected by reagent shortages,” she said. “But any behaviour that prioritises personal gain over patient welfare goes against the values of the institution.”

The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe (MLCSCZ) also condemned the practice, calling it unethical and illegal. Registrar and CEO Newton Handireketi urged whistleblowers to report cases, noting that proven offenders could face suspension, fines, or removal from the professional register.

Patients, however, are left carrying the financial burden. Security guard Tendai Gondo said he earned US$150 a month but paid US$80 for tests that should have been free. “When I complained, the nurse said, ‘It’s your choice,’ but I knew it wasn’t really a choice,” he said. Public health expert Professor Johannes Marisa described the scheme as “economic sabotage,” draining resources from a system meant to serve the public, while creating a sudden rise in private diagnostic centres near hospital gates.

Medical ethics expert Dr Wellington Tigere said the arrangement destroyed trust. “You cannot work in a public hospital and also profit from sending patients to your own private facility,” he said. Some nurses admitted that financial temptation drove them to participate, with one stating, “If a private lab gives you US$10 per patient, it’s tempting.” A junior doctor added that the problem has become normalized due to weak oversight.

As Zimbabwe seeks to reform its healthcare system, the growing referral scam threatens to push more citizens into debt and erode confidence in public hospitals. For patients like Mrs Moyo, the impact is not only financial but emotional. “I don’t mind paying if it’s necessary,” she said. “But it hurts to know I’m paying because someone wants a cut.”

Source – sundaynews