Two ZIMRA Officers Arrested in Alleged Luxury Car Export Fraud

HARARE — Zimbabwe’s anti-corruption authorities have arrested two Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) officers stationed at Plumtree Border Post over allegations that they fraudulently certified the exit of two luxury vehicles that had not left the country.

Edwin Mhondiwa Chabuda and Upenyu Chaurura are facing charges of criminal abuse of duty as public officers following investigations by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC).

The Zimbabwe Mail understands that the case centres on a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes-Benz GLE 53, which investigators allege were cleared for export without being physically inspected at the border post.

According to the allegations, the officers processed the vehicles’ exit documentation in breach of ZIMRA’s Standard Operating Procedures, then certified that the vehicles had left Zimbabwe when they had, in fact, remained in the country.

The two vehicles were subsequently seized by ZACC at a lodge in Newlands, Harare, last week.

The arrests raise questions about controls governing the movement of high-value vehicles through Zimbabwe’s border posts, particularly the verification procedures intended to ensure that export declarations correspond with the physical movement of goods.

ZIMRA’s operating procedures require border processes to be followed when goods and vehicles are presented for clearance. In this case, investigators allege that the required physical inspections did not take place and that the resulting exit records were false.

Chabuda and Chaurura are expected to appear before the Plumtree Magistrates’ Court tomorrow, according to the information provided by investigators.

The allegations have not yet been tested in court. The accused are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

The Zimbabwe Mail will continue to follow the proceedings and report on any further developments, including the court’s determination of the charges.