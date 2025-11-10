15.8 C
Harare
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
Subscribe
HomeLaw & CrimeTuckshop rivalries turn ugly as DRC refugee accuses CIO, immigration of kidnapping
Law & Crime

Tuckshop rivalries turn ugly as DRC refugee accuses CIO, immigration of kidnapping

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

OK eyes gradual recovery after widening yearly loss

OK Zimbabwe Limited’s loss more than doubled to US$25...
Banking

ZB strengthens capital position, plans banking consolidation

ZB Financial Holdings Limited (ZBFH) says Zimbabwe’s growing macroeconomic...
Banking

EU Introduces €10,000 Cash Payment Cap to Combat Money Laundering

BRUSSELS, Belgium – The European Union has approved a...
Business

Government to Roll Out New Measures to Lower Cost of Doing Business, Says Finance Minister Ncube

HARARE – Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister...
Diaspora

Nigerian Man Who Falsely Claimed to Be Zimbabwean for 21 Years in $157,000 Welfare Fraud Spared Jail

DUBLIN, Ireland – A Nigerian man who pretended to...

HARARE – Intense business rivalries among foreign tuckshop operators in Harare have spilled into the corridors of state power, with a Congolese businessman and recognised refugee, Desire Nsengimana, accusing Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) operatives and an Immigration compliance officer of kidnapping, harassment, and attempts to deport him under false pretences.

In a complaint dated November 7, 2025, Nsengimana, through his lawyers Rubaya and Chatambudza Legal Practitioners, alleges that some Rwandan refugees in Harare’s informal business sector are feeding false intelligence to security agencies in a plot to eliminate him from competition.

“This appears to be a brazen weaponisation of state security and immigration apparatus in a campaign of persecution against our client,” his lawyers wrote to the Zimbabwe Independent Complaints Commission (ZICC) executive secretary.

Nsengimana’s case lifts the lid on what insiders describe as fierce commercial turf wars between foreign traders, particularly Rwandans and Congolese, who dominate Harare’s booming tuckshop economy.

According to his lawyers, Nsengimana was abducted on June 10, 2025, by men claiming to be CIO agents who branded him an “enemy of the state” and accused him of being a Rwandan intelligence operative deployed to target other refugees.

He maintains that he is a Democratic Republic of Congo national, not Rwandan, and that the accusations stem purely from jealousy and rivalry within Harare’s refugee-run business networks.

After the alleged abduction, Nsengimana was reportedly handed over to an immigration officer named only as Machona, who instructed him to report to the department the next day. Upon arrival, he was told he would be detained at Harare Remand Prison as a prohibited person awaiting deportation to Rwanda.

The letter alleges that Machona later admitted the move was directed by “powerful CIO members connected to a clique of Rwandan refugees.”

His lawyers argue that their client’s ordeal demonstrates “a disturbing abuse of state institutions for private commercial interests.”

“Our client has been branded an enemy of the state on the basis of gossip and commercial envy. This is unlawful persecution of a recognised refugee protected under the Refugees Act,” the firm said.

Nsengimana’s official refugee status, confirmed by the Commissioner for Refugees on November 27, 2014, remains valid. His lawyers insist he is entitled to protection under both Zimbabwean and international refugee law, not persecution.

The ZICC and the Ministry of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs have since acknowledged receipt of the complaint, which seeks a full investigation into the conduct of the CIO officers and immigration officials involved.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Nigerian Man Who Falsely Claimed to Be Zimbabwean for 21 Years in $157,000 Welfare Fraud Spared Jail

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

OK eyes gradual recovery after widening yearly loss

Business 0
OK Zimbabwe Limited’s loss more than doubled to US$25...

ZB strengthens capital position, plans banking consolidation

Banking 0
ZB Financial Holdings Limited (ZBFH) says Zimbabwe’s growing macroeconomic...

EU Introduces €10,000 Cash Payment Cap to Combat Money Laundering

Banking 0
BRUSSELS, Belgium – The European Union has approved a...

Popular

OK eyes gradual recovery after widening yearly loss

Business 0
OK Zimbabwe Limited’s loss more than doubled to US$25...

ZB strengthens capital position, plans banking consolidation

Banking 0
ZB Financial Holdings Limited (ZBFH) says Zimbabwe’s growing macroeconomic...

EU Introduces €10,000 Cash Payment Cap to Combat Money Laundering

Banking 0
BRUSSELS, Belgium – The European Union has approved a...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

OK eyes gradual recovery after widening yearly loss

Staff Reporter - 0

ZB strengthens capital position, plans banking consolidation

Staff Reporter - 0

EU Introduces €10,000 Cash Payment Cap to Combat Money Laundering

Staff Reporter - 0

Government to Roll Out New Measures to Lower Cost of Doing Business, Says Finance...

Staff Reporter - 0