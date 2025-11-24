Supreme Court judge Feliciah Chatukuta dies at 63

HARARE – Supreme Court judge Justice Feliciah Chatukuta has died at the age of 63, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) announced on Saturday.

In a condolence message, Chief Justice Luke Malaba, the JSC commissioners, judges and magistrates expressed “deepest condolences to the Chatukuta family,” confirming that the long-serving jurist passed away in Harare on November 22.

She reportedly suffered cardiac arrest.

Justice Chatukuta joined the bench on August 29, 2005, when she was appointed a High Court judge. She served for 16 years before her elevation to the Supreme Court on June 3, 2021.

A University of Zimbabwe-trained lawyer, she graduated with an LLB in 1985 and went on to serve as a public prosecutor, a part-time lecturer at UZ and a director in the Legal Aid Directorate before joining the judiciary.

Prominent advocate Thabani Mpofu paid tribute to her as “a principled jurist, steadfast in her views and moved only by the most cogent argument once she took a view.”

“The legal community is poorer for her loss,” he said.

The JSC said its thoughts and prayers were with the Chatukuta family, adding: “May the Lord provide them with comfort during this difficult time.”