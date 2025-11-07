Senior CIO Officer Arrested in Harare With Cocaine

HARARE – A senior officer with the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of nearly 25 grams of cocaine in Harare.

The officer, identified as Francis Gerald Mugoni (34), appeared before Harare Magistrate Tapiwa Kuhudzai on Saturday, facing charges of unlawful possession of a dangerous drug. He was remanded in custody pending trial.

According to prosecution details, detectives from the Drugs and Narcotics Division received a tip-off that Mugoni was allegedly involved in the trafficking and distribution of cocaine in the capital. Acting on the information, police reportedly intercepted him in Harare’s city centre, where a search led to the recovery of several sachets of the illicit substance, weighing a combined 24.8 grams.

The drugs have since been sent for forensic analysis. Investigators say they are still probing the source of the cocaine and whether Mugoni was part of a wider network supplying illegal substances to affluent clients in the city.

The arrest has raised eyebrows within law enforcement circles, given Mugoni’s position in the intelligence service. Sources close to the investigation described the case as “sensitive” and said internal disciplinary proceedings are expected to follow, pending the outcome of the criminal trial.

The State opposed bail, arguing that the accused posed a flight risk and could interfere with ongoing investigations. Mugoni is expected to return to court next week for a bail hearing.

Zimbabwe has seen a rise in high-profile drug arrests in recent months, as authorities intensify efforts to curb the trafficking of cocaine, crystal meth, and other narcotics into the country.