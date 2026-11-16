NPA Drops Case Against Zimbabwe Preacher Batsirai Java

HARARE – Zimbabwean prosecutors have declined to prosecute preacher Batsirai Java, 43, after determining that a criminal charge brought against him by police was legally incompetent, bringing an abrupt end to the case before it reached the magistrates’ court.

Java appeared at the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) offices at Harare Magistrates Court on Friday, but spent less than an hour there before prosecutors decided not to proceed with the matter, according to sources familiar with the proceedings.

The decision followed his arrest on November 12 by detectives from the Criminal Investigations Department’s Law and Order section in Harare.

He had been charged with publishing or communicating a false statement prejudicial to the State under Section 31(b)(i)(C) of Zimbabwe’s Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act.

According to the police application for remand, Java was accused of recording and subsequently circulating a telephone conversation with journalist Everson Mushava between May 25 and May 28 this year. The recording was later distributed across several social media platforms.

Police alleged that the conversation contained claims about the political influence of businessman Kudakwashe Tagwirei, including allegations that he had become a powerful figure in government decision-making and could influence President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s appointments and removal of ministers.

The allegations also suggested that government business was increasingly being conducted at Tagwirei’s private residence, where ministers, senior police and military officers, Central Intelligence Organisation officials, army generals and senior judges were allegedly summoned to receive instructions.

Investigators maintained that the statements were false and had been communicated with the intention of undermining public confidence in Zimbabwe’s law enforcement agencies, prison service and Defence Forces.

However, prosecutors declined to pursue the charge, effectively halting the criminal proceedings before Java was brought before a magistrate for a substantive hearing.

The decision highlights the distinction between police investigations and prosecutorial authority. While the police are responsible for investigating suspected criminal conduct and assembling evidence, the NPA must independently assess whether the available evidence and the legal formulation of a charge provide a sufficient basis for prosecution.

The Associated Press (AP), whose reporting has provided background to the wider developments, has also highlighted the importance of distinguishing allegations contained in police documents from facts established through judicial proceedings.

The Zimbabwe Mail business desk notes that the NPA’s decision should not be interpreted as a judicial determination on the truth or otherwise of the statements attributed to Java and Mushava. Rather, the prosecution was discontinued at the preliminary stage after prosecutors found the charge presented to them legally deficient.

There was no immediate indication of whether police intended to pursue further investigations or formulate an alternative charge.