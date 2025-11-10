DUBLIN, Ireland – A Nigerian man who pretended to be from Zimbabwe for more than two decades to fraudulently claim over $157,000 in Irish social welfare benefits has avoided prison after the court ruled that jailing him would negatively affect his three children.

Christopher Oshodin (48), of Kildare Road, Crumlin, Dublin, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to theft and to dishonestly inducing a Department of Social Protection (DSP) employee to act to his advantage. The offences occurred between 2001 and 2022 while Oshodin used the alias “Christopher Umar.”

Judge Martin Nolan described the case as a serious form of deception, noting that Oshodin had received substantial sums through false representation. However, the judge acknowledged that the accused had later voluntarily confessed, fully cooperated with authorities, and expressed genuine remorse.

“He basically made the case against himself,” Judge Nolan said. “Only for his childcare responsibilities, he would be going to prison.”

The court heard that Oshodin is the sole carer for his three young children and has no prior convictions. He is currently repaying the State small amounts from his benefits.

Judge Nolan imposed a four-year prison sentence, suspended in full, taking into account Oshodin’s guilty plea, cooperation, lack of criminal record, and family situation. He said the court was “loathe to deprive children of their sole guardian” but emphasised that the offence remained serious.

Detective Garda Jason Weir testified that Oshodin had voluntarily approached the Department of Social Protection in February 2023 to admit his wrongdoing. Gardaí learned that he had entered Ireland in 2001, during a period when many Nigerians were being deported, prompting him to falsely claim Zimbabwean nationality.

Over the 21-year period, Oshodin fraudulently received approximately $157,000 in welfare payments, including jobseeker’s benefits, child allowances, and household supports. Around $34,000 in child benefit remains outstanding to the State.

During questioning, Oshodin told investigators that he wanted to be honest with his children about their true origins, explaining that he feared dying with the lie uncorrected.

His defence counsel, Simon Matthews BL, said Oshodin had “carried the guilt for years” and only used the false identity out of desperation, not malice. Matthews added that his client is now receiving disability benefits under his real name and continues to repay the State.

“He has integrated into his community, is a good father, and is making amends,” Matthews told the court.

Judge Nolan concluded that while such offences ordinarily result in custody, the defendant’s exceptional family circumstances “tipped the scales” toward leniency.

“This is a serious offence,” the judge said, “but the only thing saving him from imprisonment is his responsibility to his children.”