Harare
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Law & Crime

Man Killed While Attending Cousin’s Funeral

By: Staff Reporter

A MAN, who was attending the funeral of his cousin, was killed by unknown assailants after he left the funeral to have a beer at a bar in Chitungwiza.

The body of Lucky Hlawe, 31, was found near Mt Moriah AFM Church in Chitungwiza’s Unit G area in the early hours of Sunday.

Harare’s Acting Provincial Police Spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Faith Mapisa, said Lucky was in the neighbourhood attending the funeral of a relative, Thembinkosi Hlawe, at House number 36610 in Unit G.

“This incident occurred on Sunday and the informant, Melhlafane Hlawe (43), of House number 1475 Unit A, Chitungwiza, a South African driver, alerted the police.

“The deceased is Lucky Hlawe (31) and he was allegedly murdered at an unnamed road in Unit G near Mt Moriah AFM Church Chitungwiza.

“No arrests have been made so far,” she said.

Ass Insp Mapisa said at around 0036 hours, on Sunday, Lucky and his relatives were attending the funeral of their relative, Thembinkosi Hlawe, at House number 36610, in Unit G.

She said they later decided to go and drink beer at Velvet Shopping Centre in Unit O, Chitungwiza.

“Lucky Hlawe had a misunderstanding with the bartender at Velvet Bar and they decided to change places and went to Taita Shopping Centre in Unit O, Chitungwiza.

“Lucky Hlawe later left without telling others where he was going.

“On the same day, at around 0400 hours, informant and other relatives looked for Lucky HLAWE as they were leaving the bar but could not find him.”

She said, at around 5am, Melhlafane and other family members conducted a search and they saw a group of people gathered beside the road near Mt Moriah AFM in Unit G.

They found out that the centre of attraction was Lucky’s body, which was lying in a pool of blood.

“Melhlafane made a report at ZRP Chitungwiza. The scene was attended by CID Homicide and ZRP Chitungwiza.

“It was observed that the now deceased was lying in a pool of blood and had a deep cut on the left side of the head.

“Nothing was found in the deceased’s pockets.

“His body was taken to Chitungwiza Hospital Mortuary.” – Herald

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

