Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Signs Manchester United Academy Trio, Including Striker With Zimbabwean Roots

LONDON — Global entertainment mogul Jay-Z is expanding his footprint in global football through his sports agency Roc Nation, signing three promising academy players from Manchester United—including a striker with Zimbabwean heritage.

The signings form part of Roc Nation’s growing Class of 2026 football talent programme, a strategic initiative aimed at identifying and managing the next generation of elite European footballers.

Among the new recruits is Scottish striker Camron Mpofu, whose father is Zimbabwean. Mpofu has attracted attention at youth level for his physical presence and clinical finishing ability. His Zimbabwean lineage is likely to spark interest among local football followers and the national team’s scouting network.

The other two signings are Spanish midfielder Jaume Camacho and Welsh winger Silva Mexes, both regarded as rising prospects within United’s youth system.

Camacho made his Under-18 debut for Manchester United in December and has drawn praise for his technical control and midfield vision. Mexes, who joined the club in 2024, has built a reputation for his direct attacking style and willingness to take on defenders.

The trio now joins a growing portfolio of young footballers under Roc Nation, which has been steadily expanding its presence in European football.

Founded in 2008 by Jay-Z, Roc Nation initially focused on music and entertainment management before expanding into sports representation. The agency already manages global stars across several disciplines, including basketball icon Kevin Durant and former Major League Baseball pitcher CC Sabathia.

In recent years, the agency has shifted significant attention to football, building a pipeline of young talent across England and Europe.

However, Roc Nation’s growing influence in the football industry has also drawn legal scrutiny. The agency is currently embroiled in a representation dispute over Yan Diomande, a 19-year-old forward at RB Leipzig who has attracted interest from several Premier League clubs.

European agency Maxidel Management, led by former Leeds United winger Max Gradel, claims it renewed Diomande’s contract on January 1 and retains representation rights until 2027.

The dispute centres on which agency has the legal authority to negotiate the player’s contracts and commercial image rights across multiple European jurisdictions. The outcome could affect Diomande’s potential summer move, with clubs such as Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur, and Manchester United reportedly monitoring his situation.

Despite the legal wrangle, the signing of Camron Mpofu and his academy teammates signals Roc Nation’s continued push to expand its influence in global football—while potentially placing a Zimbabwean-linked player on a pathway to elite European competition.