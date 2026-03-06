Iran says ready for U.S. ground invasion

Iran says it is fully prepared for a possible ground invasion by the United States as tensions continue to escalate in the conflict involving Washington, Tel Aviv and Tehran.

Speaking to NBC News on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran is ready to confront American troops if the United States deploys forces on Iranian soil.

His remarks came after U.S. President Donald Trump refused earlier this week to rule out the possibility of sending American troops into Iran as the war intensifies.

“We are waiting for them,” Araghchi said. “Because we are confident that we can confront them, and that would be a big disaster for them.”

The comments signal Tehran’s hardened stance as the confrontation between Iran, the United States and Israel deepens.

Araghchi also dismissed claims by Trump that Iranian leaders were seeking talks with Washington. According to the Iranian foreign minister, Tehran has neither asked for a ceasefire nor expressed interest in negotiations with the United States.

His position echoes that of Iran’s senior security official Ali Larijani, who earlier stated on social media that Iran would not enter negotiations with Washington.

“We didn’t ask for a cease-fire even last time,” Araghchi said, referring to the brief 12-day war between Israel and Iran last June. According to him, it was Israel that eventually sought an unconditional ceasefire after facing sustained resistance from Iranian forces.

The latest tensions also come amid disrupted nuclear negotiations between Iran and the United States. Talks that resumed in February had been aimed at reviving diplomacy after last year’s hostilities, which included strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities.

However, Araghchi said Iran had lost trust in Washington’s commitment to diplomacy.

“The fact is that we don’t have any positive experience of negotiating with the United States, especially with this administration,” he said. “We negotiated twice last year and this year, and then in the middle of negotiations they attacked us.”

“So we see no reason why we should engage once again with those who are not honest in negotiations and who do not enter talks in good faith,” he added.

Source – times