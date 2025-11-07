Every year, Americans pursue diet plans to lose weight, improve health or regain that six-pack only to fail spectacularly. About 80% of people who shed a significant portion of their body fat will not maintain that weight loss in 12 months, says the Scientific American.

Yet, those who pursue diets for better health can ill afford to fail. This is especially true for many African-American adults, who are more prone to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Failure could have disastrous consequences.

That’s why Florida A&M University nutrition professor Jenelle Robinson advises that we forego diets for lasting solutions that best fit our lives.

“You need to get away from the word, ‘I’m on a diet’ and say, ‘this is my dietary lifestyle’,” said Robinson.

“My dietary lifestyle is x, y or z and live that way.”

Dr. Jenelle Robinson, nutrition professor at Florida A&M University.

In a recent interview with Black Men’s Health, Robinson offered recommendations for people who want to achieve sustained success with health and nutrition without following trendy diets.

She says that, no matter your environment, you can achieve better nutrition, even if you live in a “food desert” with limited access to healthy food.

“The goal is to make the healthiest decision you can with what you have access to,” she said.

To learn more about how you can adopt and sustain a dietary lifestyle, tap into this vital virtual discussion titled, “The State of Black Nutrition with Dr. Jenelle Robinson,” below: