16.6 C
Harare
Saturday, November 8, 2025
Subscribe
FoodHealth

The State of Black Nutrition with Dr. Jenelle Robinson

Every year, Americans pursue diet plans to lose weight, improve health or regain that six-pack only to fail spectacularly. About 80% of people who shed a significant portion of their body fat will not maintain that weight loss in 12 months, says the Scientific American.

Yet, those who pursue diets for better health can ill afford to fail. This is especially true for many African-American adults, who are more prone to conditions such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease and stroke. Failure could have disastrous consequences.

That’s why Florida A&M University nutrition professor Jenelle Robinson advises that we forego diets for lasting solutions that best fit our lives.

“You need to get away from the word, ‘I’m on a diet’ and say, ‘this is my dietary lifestyle’,” said Robinson.

“My dietary lifestyle is x, y or z and live that way.”

Dr. Jenelle Robinson, nutrition professor at Florida A&M University.

In a recent interview with Black Men’s Health, Robinson offered recommendations for people who want to achieve sustained success with health and nutrition without following trendy diets.

She says that, no matter your environment, you can achieve better nutrition, even if you live in a “food desert” with limited access to healthy food.

“The goal is to make the healthiest decision you can with what you have access to,” she said.

To learn more about how you can adopt and sustain a dietary lifestyle, tap into this vital virtual discussion titled, “The State of Black Nutrition with Dr. Jenelle Robinson,” below:

Source: Blackman’s Health

Related Articles

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Cristiano Ronaldo aims for World Cup glory before saying ‘I do’ to Georgina Rodriguez

Dating & Relationships 0
Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, surprised fans when he proposed to...

Black Men and Healthy Relationships with Dr. Cortnie Baity

Dating & Relationships 0
For Black men and women, finding a healthy romantic...

Is having a boyfriend embarrassing? Explore the eye-opening shift in women’s priorities today

Dating & Relationships 0
Is having a boyfriend embarrassing now? It’s a question...

Popular

Cristiano Ronaldo aims for World Cup glory before saying ‘I do’ to Georgina Rodriguez

Dating & Relationships 0
Cristiano Ronaldo, 40, surprised fans when he proposed to...

Black Men and Healthy Relationships with Dr. Cortnie Baity

Dating & Relationships 0
For Black men and women, finding a healthy romantic...

Is having a boyfriend embarrassing? Explore the eye-opening shift in women’s priorities today

Dating & Relationships 0
Is having a boyfriend embarrassing now? It’s a question...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Cristiano Ronaldo aims for World Cup glory before saying ‘I do’ to Georgina Rodriguez

Staff Reporter - 0

Black Men and Healthy Relationships with Dr. Cortnie Baity

Staff Reporter - 0

Is having a boyfriend embarrassing? Explore the eye-opening shift in women’s priorities today

Staff Reporter - 0

South African man sentenced for attempting to smuggle stolen Toyota Hilux to Zimbabwe

Staff Reporter - 0