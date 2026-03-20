From Data Centres, AI Boom to Battlefield Economics: War, Energy, and the Fight for Global Compute Power

THE dominant narrative of artificial intelligence (AI) assumes continuity, continuous energy, continuous capital, and continuous global integration. The Iran–US–Israel war has shattered all three assumptions simultaneously. What was once framed as a technological supercycle is now colliding with the hard constraints of geopolitics and energy security.

By Brighton Musonza

At a structural level, AI is not merely a software revolution; it is an energy-intensive industrial system. Data centres already consume a rapidly rising share of global electricity, projected to triple in the United States alone by the end of the decade. The entire model depends on cheap, stable power and predictable infrastructure deployment. War introduces volatility into both.

The result is that the AI boom is no longer a pure function of innovation; it is now directly exposed to the same forces that historically shaped oil markets and industrial production.

Energy Shock: The Foundation Begins to Crack

The most immediate impact of the war is being felt in global energy markets. The disruption of Gulf production and the effective paralysis of the Strait of Hormuz, through which roughly one-fifth of global oil supply flows, has triggered what the International Energy Agency describes as the most severe energy shock in modern history.

This matters profoundly for AI. Rising oil and gas prices translate directly into higher electricity costs, and AI infrastructure is uniquely sensitive to energy pricing. The World Trade Organisation has already warned that sustained high energy costs could “crimp” the AI boom, slowing investment and deployment globally.

There is also a deeper industrial layer. The war is disrupting critical inputs into semiconductor manufacturing, helium from Qatar, bromine from the Levant, and other specialised materials, raising the cost and uncertainty of chip production. Without chips, there is no AI scaling. Without energy, those chips cannot run.

In effect, the war is simultaneously constraining both the supply side (semiconductors) and the operational side (energy) of the AI economy.

Data Centres Become Targets, Not Infrastructure

Perhaps the most significant structural shift is that data centres are no longer neutral assets. They are now part of the battlefield.

Recent strikes attributed to Iranian forces have directly hit cloud infrastructure facilities in the Gulf, including sites linked to major U.S. technology firms, causing outages and physical damage. Analysts increasingly warn that data centres are becoming legitimate military targets due to their role in intelligence, communications, and AI-driven warfare.

This marks a fundamental change in risk modelling. Data centres were historically treated as stable, long-duration infrastructure investments. That assumption no longer holds. Physical security, missile defence, and geopolitical exposure are now part of the total cost of ownership.

The implications are profound. Insurance costs rise. Financing becomes more complex. Project timelines stretch. In some cases, projects may be abandoned altogether. Even more critically, the geographic logic of data centre placement begins to shift away from efficiency and toward security.

The Gulf: From AI Engine to Strategic Vulnerability

Before the war, the Gulf states were emerging as one of the most important hubs for global AI infrastructure. Their advantages were clear: abundant energy, favourable regulation, and massive sovereign capital. The UAE and Saudi Arabia had already built thousands of megawatts of data centre capacity, positioning themselves as the second-largest AI infrastructure base after the United States.

That model is now under strain.

The war is not only damaging physical infrastructure but also threatening over $300 billion in planned AI and data centre investments across the region. These projects, many backed by partnerships with U.S. firms such as Microsoft, Amazon, Google, and Oracle, were designed to anchor the next phase of global compute expansion.

At the same time, the Gulf’s role as a data transit hub is being compromised. Key submarine cables running through the Red Sea and surrounding chokepoints are now exposed to disruption, placing global data flows at risk.

What was once a strategic advantage, geography, has become a liability.

Sovereign Capital Under Pressure

The financial dimension is equally critical. Gulf sovereign wealth funds have been among the largest investors in global AI infrastructure, recycling oil revenues into long-term technology assets. This capital has helped underwrite hyperscale data centres, semiconductor ecosystems, and cloud expansion, particularly in the United States.

But that model depends on stable hydrocarbon revenues.

With energy infrastructure under attack and export routes disrupted, the fiscal surpluses that feed these sovereign funds are under pressure. Governments are already being forced to manage volatility through borrowing, reserve drawdowns, and spending reprioritisation.

The consequence is a tightening of global liquidity for AI projects. Capital that would have flowed into U.S. data centres or chip fabs may now be redirected toward domestic stabilisation or withheld entirely. Even where investment continues, it is likely to come with higher return thresholds and stricter risk conditions.

In capital markets terms, the AI boom is being repriced.

Fragmentation of the Global Compute System

Taken together, these dynamics point toward a fragmentation of the global AI landscape. The integrated model, where energy flows from the Gulf, capital flows into the United States, and compute is distributed globally, is breaking down.

Instead, we are likely to see the emergence of regionalised compute blocs. Infrastructure will be built closer to secure energy sources. Capital will be deployed more selectively. Data flows will increasingly reflect geopolitical alignments rather than purely economic logic.

This is not a temporary disruption. It is a structural shift.

China’s Strategic Opportunity

In this fragmented environment, China stands to gain.

Despite being a major energy importer, China benefits from a fundamentally different system architecture. Its model is state-directed, with tight coordination between energy policy, industrial planning, and digital infrastructure. This allows it to absorb shocks and maintain investment momentum even as global conditions deteriorate.

While the war disrupts Gulf energy exports, China has already diversified supply routes and built strategic reserves, cushioning the immediate impact. More importantly, it is less dependent on foreign sovereign capital to finance its AI expansion. Domestic financing mechanisms and state-backed investment provide continuity where market-driven systems face volatility.

At the same time, the disruption of Western-aligned infrastructure creates strategic openings. If Gulf-based AI projects stall and U.S. expansion slows due to rising costs and capital constraints, China can accelerate its own buildout and export its digital infrastructure model abroad.

There is also a geopolitical layer. As global supply chains fragment, countries seeking stability may increasingly align with systems that offer integrated solutions, energy, infrastructure, and technology in one package. China is positioning itself to provide exactly that.

Conclusion: From Boom to Battlefield Economics

The Iran–US–Israel war has exposed a reality that was always present but rarely acknowledged: the AI economy is inseparable from energy systems, geopolitical stability, and sovereign capital.

What is unfolding is not the end of the AI boom, but its transformation. The era of frictionless expansion is giving way to one defined by constraint, competition, and strategic positioning.

Data centres are no longer just infrastructure; they are assets of national power. Energy is no longer just an input; it is the limiting factor of computing. Capital is no longer abundant; it is conditional and increasingly political.

And in this new landscape, the advantage will not necessarily belong to the most innovative, but to the most resilient.

China, by design rather than accident, appears better positioned for that world.