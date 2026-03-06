Fistula repair camp restores hope for 60 women

At least 60 women have received free surgical treatment during the first obstetric fistula repair camp currently underway at Gweru Provincial Hospital, offering renewed hope and dignity to survivors of the debilitating condition.

The camp has brought together a team of local specialists and visiting surgeons who are conducting life – changing procedures while also providing counselling and post-operative care to patients drawn from different parts of the country.

Obstetric fistula is a childbirth injury that occurs when prolonged or obstructed labour creates a hole between the birth canal and the bladder or rectum, resulting in uncontrollable leakage of urine or stool.

The condition is often linked to limited access to timely obstetric care, early pregnancies and delays in reaching health facilities during labour.

The repair camp is part of ongoing efforts to eliminate obstetric fistula by improving access to treatment while also raising awareness on the importance of delivering in health facilities.

It is expected to help reduce the backlog of untreated cases while strengthening local capacity to manage and prevent the condition through improved maternal health services. – Herald