17.1 C
Harare
Thursday, November 20, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentUsher sues investors to recover money lent to buy property
Entertainment

Usher sues investors to recover money lent to buy property

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Capital Markets

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

MANILA, Philippines — World shares surged on Thursday after...
Africa

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and Trump

JOHANNESBURG — Leaders and delegates from the world’s richest...
Health

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eswatini on Tuesday became the first...
Zimbabwe

Harare’s Rising Diplomatic Footprint: VP Chiwenga to Represent Mnangagwa at G20

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s diplomatic re-engagement effort is set to...
Agriculture & Environment

Tighter import rules will uplift agric — Farmers

Farmer organisations, the Zimbabwe Agribusiness Forum and the Zimbabwe...

ATLANTA (AP) — The music artist and entertainment executive Usher is suing a group of investors who have been trying to open a new restaurant and lounge in Atlanta.

Usher Raymond IV lent $1.7 million to the investor group toward the purchase of property for the planned Homage ATL, his lawyers said in a lawsuit filed recently in Atlanta.

In late 2024, three men approached Usher with their plan to open the restaurant and lounge, which involved the purchase of a commercial property in the city’s Buckhead neighborhood, the lawsuit states. Usher declined to become an investor in Homage ATL, but he agreed to loan the group $1.7 million toward purchasing the property.

The money had been sent to the trust account of Atlanta lawyer Alcide Honoré, who represented some of the investors and is named as a defendant in the lawsuit. After the deal never materialized, Usher requested that his money be returned. He was repaid $1 million in August, but communication then broke down and he has been unable to collect the remaining $700,000, the lawsuit states.

Honoré on Wednesday referred questions to his attorney, Clifford Hardwick IV.

“I have no substantive comment regarding a matter that is in litigation,” Hardwick said in an email to The Associated Press. “However, I am extremely confident that Mr. Honoré will be vindicated as to any civil liability in this case.”

One of the defendants named in the lawsuit, record producer and songwriter Bryan-Michael Cox, said on Instagram that he is “a passive minority shareholder” in one of the companies involved. “While I’m unable to share more details right now, I want to make one thing absolutely clear: my 27-year friendship with Usher remains fully intact.”

Two other men in the investment group, both from metro Atlanta, are also named as defendants. No lawyers for them were listed in the court records at this early stage of the lawsuit.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sparks Debate With Candid Instagram Post About Family

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

Capital Markets 0
MANILA, Philippines — World shares surged on Thursday after...

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and Trump

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG — Leaders and delegates from the world’s richest...

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

Health 0
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eswatini on Tuesday became the first...

Popular

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

Capital Markets 0
MANILA, Philippines — World shares surged on Thursday after...

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and Trump

Africa 0
JOHANNESBURG — Leaders and delegates from the world’s richest...

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

Health 0
HARARE, Zimbabwe — Eswatini on Tuesday became the first...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

World shares and US futures surge as Nvidia’s strong earnings restore confidence in AI

Staff Reporter - 0

Leaders press on with G20 summit in South Africa that won’t have US and...

Staff Reporter - 0

Eswatini is the first African country to get twice-yearly HIV prevention shot

Staff Reporter - 0

Harare’s Rising Diplomatic Footprint: VP Chiwenga to Represent Mnangagwa at G20

Staff Reporter - 0