Sunday, November 16, 2025
Entertainment

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sparks Debate With Candid Instagram Post About Family

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon, set social media buzzing this week after making a striking comment about her family structure.

The 14-year-old took to Instagram to clarify that she considers only her twin brother, Moroccan, as her true sibling, despite her father’s widely discussed and growing number of children. Her message, highlighted by AllHipHop, offered a rare glimpse into how she personally views the dynamics of her extended family.

In her Instagram Story, Monroe wrote that she has only one brother — Moroccan — and noted that while she is aware of her half-siblings from her father’s side, they are all significantly younger than she is. The statement resonated widely because it touches on the increasingly complex family landscape surrounding Nick Cannon, who has welcomed numerous children with multiple partners since his split from Carey in 2014.

Neither Carey nor Cannon has publicly addressed Monroe’s remarks. Cannon, however, has previously spoken about the challenges of balancing such a large family. In a recent episode of his podcast, Nick Cannon @ Night, he acknowledged that his approach is still evolving and stressed the importance of treating every relationship with respect, compassion and a sense of individuality.

Monroe and Moroccan, born in 2011 during Carey and Cannon’s marriage, have largely been shielded from public commentary regarding their family dynamics.

Monroe’s post marks one of the most direct and personal statements yet from one of Cannon’s older children, adding a new dimension to an already high-profile conversation about parenthood, identity and blended families.

Previous article
