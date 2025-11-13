17.7 C
Harare
Friday, November 14, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentKylian Mbappé Fires Back at French Rapper Orelsan Over ‘Insulting’ Lyrics—Rapper Responds
Entertainment

Kylian Mbappé Fires Back at French Rapper Orelsan Over ‘Insulting’ Lyrics—Rapper Responds

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Zambia, Zimbabwe pick US adviser for long-delayed $4.5 billion hydro project

Zambia and Zimbabwe picked Synergy Consulting as lead financial...
Food

Citrus exports up 12pc

ZIMBABWE’S citrus exports have risen 12 percent from US$13...
Entertainment

50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion

Rapper and entertainment mogul 50 Cent has once again...
News

ZANU PF Provincial Bosses Push for Mnangagwa Term Extension — President Says He’s “Tired,” Insists on 2028 Exit

HARARE - A behind-the-scenes power struggle has erupted within...
Capital Markets

Worries about AI stocks and interest rates send Wall Street toward one of its worst days since April

NEW YORK — The U.S. stock market is tumbling...

French football star Kylian Mbappé has publicly clashed with acclaimed rapper Orelsan after a lyric from the artist’s latest album appeared to criticise the Mbappé family’s ownership of Caen FC — triggering a wave of reactions across France’s sports and entertainment circles.

The controversy erupted after the Normandy-born rapper released his fifth studio album, La fuite en avant, on November 7, featuring a track titled “La petite voix.” The song includes the provocative line: “You’ll sink your city like the Mbappés,” widely interpreted as a jab at the footballer’s family and their company, Interconnected Ventures, which acquired Caen FC in 2024.

The Mbappé family’s acquisition came amid hopes of revitalising the club. Instead, Caen’s subsequent relegation to France’s third division has become a sore point among fans — and Orelsan’s lyric seemed to hit a nerve.

In response, the Real Madrid forward took to social media with a pointed retort aimed directly at Orelsan.

“You’re welcome to ‘save’ the city you love so much, @Orel_san,” Mbappé wrote. “You once asked for a 1% stake in the club without paying a cent because you were broke.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking heated debate among fans of both figures — some defending Orelsan’s artistic freedom, while others accused him of taking an unnecessary swipe at a family trying to invest in French football.

Speaking on Fun Radio, the 43-year-old rapper attempted to defuse the situation, describing the incident as a misunderstanding.

“I don’t really feel like responding,” Orelsan said. “I’m still in the heat of the moment, and I don’t really want to talk about it. It’s a misunderstanding — I think I just need to properly explain the concept of the album.”

Orelsan, known for his introspective lyricism and long-standing support of Caen FC, has often woven his hometown experiences into his music. The contentious lyric, according to early reviews, fits within the album’s broader themes of introspection, frustration, and self-doubt.

La fuite en avant features 17 tracks, including a high-profile collaboration with Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk, and has been praised for its creative ambition despite the controversy overshadowing its release.

While the feud may fade as quickly as it flared, the incident highlights the sometimes fraught intersection of celebrity, sport, and artistic expression in modern France — where even a single lyric can ignite national debate.

Source: AllHipHop.com

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Locked Up Again: Akon Arrested in Georgia on Outstanding Warrant
Next article
50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Zambia, Zimbabwe pick US adviser for long-delayed $4.5 billion hydro project

Business 0
Zambia and Zimbabwe picked Synergy Consulting as lead financial...

Citrus exports up 12pc

Food 0
ZIMBABWE’S citrus exports have risen 12 percent from US$13...

50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion

Entertainment 0
Rapper and entertainment mogul 50 Cent has once again...

Popular

Zambia, Zimbabwe pick US adviser for long-delayed $4.5 billion hydro project

Business 0
Zambia and Zimbabwe picked Synergy Consulting as lead financial...

Citrus exports up 12pc

Food 0
ZIMBABWE’S citrus exports have risen 12 percent from US$13...

50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion

Entertainment 0
Rapper and entertainment mogul 50 Cent has once again...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Zambia, Zimbabwe pick US adviser for long-delayed $4.5 billion hydro project

Staff Reporter - 0

Citrus exports up 12pc

Staff Reporter - 0

50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion

Staff Reporter - 0

ZANU PF Provincial Bosses Push for Mnangagwa Term Extension — President Says He’s “Tired,”...

Staff Reporter - 0