Kylian Mbappé Fires Back at French Rapper Orelsan Over ‘Insulting’ Lyrics—Rapper Responds

French football star Kylian Mbappé has publicly clashed with acclaimed rapper Orelsan after a lyric from the artist’s latest album appeared to criticise the Mbappé family’s ownership of Caen FC — triggering a wave of reactions across France’s sports and entertainment circles.

The controversy erupted after the Normandy-born rapper released his fifth studio album, La fuite en avant, on November 7, featuring a track titled “La petite voix.” The song includes the provocative line: “You’ll sink your city like the Mbappés,” widely interpreted as a jab at the footballer’s family and their company, Interconnected Ventures, which acquired Caen FC in 2024.

The Mbappé family’s acquisition came amid hopes of revitalising the club. Instead, Caen’s subsequent relegation to France’s third division has become a sore point among fans — and Orelsan’s lyric seemed to hit a nerve.

In response, the Real Madrid forward took to social media with a pointed retort aimed directly at Orelsan.

“You’re welcome to ‘save’ the city you love so much, @Orel_san,” Mbappé wrote. “You once asked for a 1% stake in the club without paying a cent because you were broke.”

The post quickly went viral, sparking heated debate among fans of both figures — some defending Orelsan’s artistic freedom, while others accused him of taking an unnecessary swipe at a family trying to invest in French football.

Speaking on Fun Radio, the 43-year-old rapper attempted to defuse the situation, describing the incident as a misunderstanding.

“I don’t really feel like responding,” Orelsan said. “I’m still in the heat of the moment, and I don’t really want to talk about it. It’s a misunderstanding — I think I just need to properly explain the concept of the album.”

T’es le bienvenu pour « sauver » la ville que tu aimes tant 😌 @Orel_san Ps: Le mec a fait que nous supplier pour entrer avec 1% sans payer parce qu’il a pas un rond mais pour avoir la bonne image du petit gars de Normandie. https://t.co/inpIultqdn — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) November 7, 2025

Orelsan, known for his introspective lyricism and long-standing support of Caen FC, has often woven his hometown experiences into his music. The contentious lyric, according to early reviews, fits within the album’s broader themes of introspection, frustration, and self-doubt.

La fuite en avant features 17 tracks, including a high-profile collaboration with Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk, and has been praised for its creative ambition despite the controversy overshadowing its release.

While the feud may fade as quickly as it flared, the incident highlights the sometimes fraught intersection of celebrity, sport, and artistic expression in modern France — where even a single lyric can ignite national debate.

