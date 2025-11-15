17.7 C
Harare
Sunday, November 16, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentAkon Seeks to Block Spousal Support in Divorce Battle, TMZ Reports
Entertainment

Akon Seeks to Block Spousal Support in Divorce Battle, TMZ Reports

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Entertainment

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sparks Debate With Candid Instagram Post About Family

Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon,...
Entertainment

Drake Denies Long-Standing ‘Pee’ Rumour

Rap superstar Drake has finally broken his silence on...
World

US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead – statement

NEW YORK, - The United States successfully tested a...
Technology

Chiefs must benefit from social media content from their courts

Local Government and Public Works Minister, Honourable Daniel Garwe,...
Law & Crime

Biti’s Lawyers Confirms His Law Firm Not Subject to Police Investigation

HARARE – A legal statement issued on Friday has...

Global music star Akon is pushing back hard in his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Tomeka Thiam, and is asking the court to deny her any spousal support, according to documents cited by TMZ.

TMZ reports that newly filed court papers show the singer has formally requested the termination of any spousal support obligations to Tomeka, his wife of 29 years. Her initial divorce petition, filed in September, had requested support — but interestingly, she also asked the court not to order any spousal support for Akon, suggesting both parties may be attempting to protect their financial interests.

In his response, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Akon further requested joint physical custody of the couple’s 17-year-old child. Tomeka, however, is seeking joint legal custody but wants full physical custody, indicating a likely custody dispute ahead.

The high-profile divorce comes at a turbulent moment for the musician. As TMZ previously reported, Akon was arrested in Georgia last week after failing to appear in court on charges related to driving with a suspended license.

The case continues to unfold, with financial arrangements and custody likely to be key flashpoints as proceedings move forward.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion
Next article
Drake Denies Long-Standing ‘Pee’ Rumour

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sparks Debate With Candid Instagram Post About Family

Entertainment 0
Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon,...

Drake Denies Long-Standing ‘Pee’ Rumour

Entertainment 0
Rap superstar Drake has finally broken his silence on...

US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead – statement

World 0
NEW YORK, - The United States successfully tested a...

Popular

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sparks Debate With Candid Instagram Post About Family

Entertainment 0
Monroe Cannon, daughter of Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon,...

Drake Denies Long-Standing ‘Pee’ Rumour

Entertainment 0
Rap superstar Drake has finally broken his silence on...

US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead – statement

World 0
NEW YORK, - The United States successfully tested a...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Nick Cannon & Mariah Carey’s Daughter Sparks Debate With Candid Instagram Post About Family

Staff Reporter - 0

Drake Denies Long-Standing ‘Pee’ Rumour

Staff Reporter - 0

US tests B61-12 nuclear bomb without warhead – statement

Staff Reporter - 0

Chiefs must benefit from social media content from their courts

Staff Reporter - 0