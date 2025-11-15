Akon Seeks to Block Spousal Support in Divorce Battle, TMZ Reports

Global music star Akon is pushing back hard in his ongoing divorce from his estranged wife, Tomeka Thiam, and is asking the court to deny her any spousal support, according to documents cited by TMZ.

TMZ reports that newly filed court papers show the singer has formally requested the termination of any spousal support obligations to Tomeka, his wife of 29 years. Her initial divorce petition, filed in September, had requested support — but interestingly, she also asked the court not to order any spousal support for Akon, suggesting both parties may be attempting to protect their financial interests.

In his response, filed Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court, Akon further requested joint physical custody of the couple’s 17-year-old child. Tomeka, however, is seeking joint legal custody but wants full physical custody, indicating a likely custody dispute ahead.

The high-profile divorce comes at a turbulent moment for the musician. As TMZ previously reported, Akon was arrested in Georgia last week after failing to appear in court on charges related to driving with a suspended license.

The case continues to unfold, with financial arrangements and custody likely to be key flashpoints as proceedings move forward.