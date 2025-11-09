15.5 C
Harare
Monday, November 10, 2025
Subscribe
HomeEntertainmentA look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees...
Entertainment

A look at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2025 inductees and how they were honored

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Business

Trust, Capital, and Zimbabwean Innovation: Why Our Entrepreneurs Deserve More

Venture capital (VC) is often described as a numbers...
Technology

Mark Zuckerberg Drops To Sixth-Richest After Meta Stock Slides

Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was reduced by nearly $5...
Agriculture & Environment

Zimbabwe Achieves Record-Breaking Wheat Harvest, Eyes Export Markets

Zimbabwean farmers have achieved the highest-ever wheat yield in...
World

Trump accuses BBC journalists of attempting to influence US presidential election outcome

WASHINGTON, - US President Donald Trump has accused journalists...
Entertainment

Kanye West’s Graduation Breaks Historic Streaming Record on Spotify

Kanye West has made music history once again as...

LOS ANGELES — The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has inducted its 2025 class of music giants.

The ceremony held Saturday at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater was a mix of tributes, speeches and performances by acts like Soundgarden, Salt-N-Pepa and Big Boi of Outkast, along with numerous A-list musical guests.

Artists become eligible for the hall 25 years after their first music release.

Here’s a look at this year’s Rock Hall class, a few of their defining songs and who inducted them.

Outkast

American rap duo that began in the 1990s. Key songs: “Hey Ya,” “Ms. Jackson” and “Roses.”

Inducted by Donald Glover. Medley performance included Big Boi, Janelle Monáe, JID, Doja Cat, Killer Mike, Sleepy Brown

Bad Company

English rock band formed in the 1970s. Key songs: “Feel Like Makin’ Love,” “Can’t Get Enough,” “Bad Company.”

Inducted by Mick Fleetwood. Bad Company drummer Simon Kirke was joined by Nancy Wilson of Heart and Joe Perry of Aerosmith on guitars and Black Crowes lead singer Chris Robinson on vocals.

Cyndi Lauper

American singer and songwriter whose solo career began in the early 1980s. Key songs: “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” “Time After Time,” “True Colors.”

Inducted by Chappell Roan. Lauper performed a medley of her hits, including duets with Avril Lavigne, Raye and Salt-N-Pepa.

Soundgarden

American rock band formed in 1984. Key songs: “Black Hole Sun,” “Fell on Black Days,” and “Outshined.”

Inducted by Jim Carrey. Surviving Soundgarden members performed with Taylor Momsen and Brandi Carlile, who took the place of late vocalist Chris Cornell. Cornell’s daughter, Toni, also performed with Nancy Wilson.

Salt-N-Pepa

American rap group formed in the 1980s. Key songs: “Push It,” “Let’s Talk About Sex” and “Shoop.”

Inducted by Missy Elliott, the group performed a medley of their hits with a special appearance from En Vogue.

Chubby Checker

American singer who began releasing records in the 1950s. Key songs: “The Twist,” “Limbo Rock,” “Let’s Twist Again.”

Inducted via video tribute. Checker accepted remotely via a video feed.

Joe Cocker

English singer who began releasing records in the 1960s and died in 2014. Key songs: “You Are So Beautiful,” “Up Where We Belong,” “With a Little Help From My Friends.”

Inducted by Bryan Adams. Medley performance by Teddy Swims, Tedeschi Trucks Band, along with Adams, Lauper, Chris Robinson and Nathaniel Rateliff who took the stage for a rendition of “With A Little Help from My Friends.”

The White Stripes

American rock band that began in the 1990s. Key songs: “Seven Nation Army,” “We’re Going to Be Friends,” “Doorbell.”

Inducted by Iggy Pop. Tribute performance by Olivia Rodrigo, Feist and Twenty One Pilots.

Warren Zevon

American singer-songwriter who began releasing solo records in the early 1970s and died in 2003. Key songs: “Lawyers, Guns and Money,” “Werewolves of London,” “Keep Me in Your Heart.”

Inducted by David Letterman. Honored with performance by the Killers.

Carole Kaye

American session musician who played on scores of hits starting in the 1950s, primarily on bass. Key songs: The Beach Boys’ “Good Vibrations,” Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots are Made for Walkin’,” Barbra Streisand’s “The Way We Were.”

Inducted via video tribute.

Thom Bell

American music producer and songwriter starting in the 1960s who died in 2022. Key songs: the Delfonics’ “La-La (Means I Love You),” the Spinners’ “The Rubberband Man,” the Stylistics’ “You Make Me Feel Brand New.”

Inducted via video tribute.

Nicky Hopkins

English session musician who played keyboards on dozens of hits starting in the 1960s and died in 1994. Key songs: the Beatles’ “Revolution,” the Rolling Stones’ “Sympathy for the Devil,” Cocker’s “You Are So Beautiful.”

Inducted via video tribute.

Lenny Waronker

American music producer and executive starting in the 1970s. Key songs from artists he produced or signed: Rickie Lee Jones’ “Chuck E’s in Love,” Prince’s “Purple Rain,” R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion.”

Source: AP

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

Latest stories

spot_img
Previous article
Kanye West’s Graduation Breaks Historic Streaming Record on Spotify

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Trust, Capital, and Zimbabwean Innovation: Why Our Entrepreneurs Deserve More

Business 0
Venture capital (VC) is often described as a numbers...

Mark Zuckerberg Drops To Sixth-Richest After Meta Stock Slides

Technology 0
Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was reduced by nearly $5...

Zimbabwe Achieves Record-Breaking Wheat Harvest, Eyes Export Markets

Agriculture & Environment 0
Zimbabwean farmers have achieved the highest-ever wheat yield in...

Popular

Trust, Capital, and Zimbabwean Innovation: Why Our Entrepreneurs Deserve More

Business 0
Venture capital (VC) is often described as a numbers...

Mark Zuckerberg Drops To Sixth-Richest After Meta Stock Slides

Technology 0
Mark Zuckerberg’s net worth was reduced by nearly $5...

Zimbabwe Achieves Record-Breaking Wheat Harvest, Eyes Export Markets

Agriculture & Environment 0
Zimbabwean farmers have achieved the highest-ever wheat yield in...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trust, Capital, and Zimbabwean Innovation: Why Our Entrepreneurs Deserve More

Staff Reporter - 0

Mark Zuckerberg Drops To Sixth-Richest After Meta Stock Slides

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe Achieves Record-Breaking Wheat Harvest, Eyes Export Markets

Staff Reporter - 0

Trump accuses BBC journalists of attempting to influence US presidential election outcome

Staff Reporter - 0