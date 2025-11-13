50 Cent Taunts Hurricane Chris While Flaunting Shreveport “G-Unit Studios” Expansion

Rapper and entertainment mogul 50 Cent has once again taken aim at Hurricane Chris, reigniting their long-running feud with a provocative social media post celebrating his growing presence in Shreveport, Louisiana.

On Wednesday night (November 12), the G-Unit founder shared an image on Instagram depicting a towering glass skyscraper emblazoned with the words “G-Unit Film & Television Studios.” In his caption, 50 Cent couldn’t resist throwing a jab at his Louisiana rival:

“Oh no, Christopher is not gonna like this one bit! LOL 😆 SHREVEPORT going up!”

The post immediately drew attention, with fans debating whether the structure actually exists or was an AI-generated render — a digital flex 50 Cent has been known to employ.

In reality, his production base remains Stageworks of Louisiana, a massive facility in Shreveport that 50 Cent leased in 2024 for an astonishing $200 a month, plus maintenance costs. The 30-year deal transformed the nearly one-million-square-foot complex into a major production hub for film, television, sports, and live events.

The Shreveport Feud

The tension between the two rappers dates back to August 2024, when Hurricane Chris accused 50 Cent of profiting off Louisiana culture without supporting local artists. His comments came after the Humor & Harmony Festival, an event hosted by 50 Cent that reportedly failed to feature any prominent Louisiana performers.

“You threw a m############ concert in Louisiana and didn’t book no Louisiana legends or put no bankroll in any Louisiana legends’ pockets,” Hurricane Chris said in a viral video. “But you paid the police half a million dollars. What type of b####-ass s### is that?”

50 Cent hit back almost immediately, mocking Chris’s remarks and referencing his 2007 hit “A Bay Bay.” He also pointed out that the festival did include artists from Louisiana, including Master P and Fredo Bang, calling Chris’s criticism “clout-chasing.”

Building an Empire in the South

Despite the ongoing online jabs, 50 Cent’s business ventures in Shreveport have won praise from local officials. Mayor Tom Arceneaux publicly honoured the rapper by presenting him with a key to the city and declaring an official “50 Cent Day.”

City leaders say the G-Unit Studios project is expected to create jobs, spur investment, and attract high-profile productions to Shreveport — a city eager to rebuild its film industry after years of decline.

The studio is part of 50 Cent’s wider vision to expand Black-owned media spaces, positioning G-Unit alongside industry giants like Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta. Planned projects include new G-Unit television shows, feature films, and a long-rumoured “Paid in Full” spin-off, though production dates remain under wraps.

While Hurricane Chris continues to call out what he views as exploitation of Louisiana culture, 50 Cent appears undeterred — turning controversy into free publicity as he cements his southern media empire.

“I told y’all — we’re building something real down here,” 50 Cent wrote in a follow-up post. “G-Unit Studios is just getting started.”

