Desperate Times: Lobbyists Push for Mbeki and Motlanthe to Contest ANC Presidency in 2027

The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC) has dismissed reports alleging widespread irregularities in this year’s Ordinary and Advanced Level examinations, insisting that the 2025 session is progressing smoothly and without any paper leakages.

This follows media reports over the weekend claiming that some schools had received incorrectly labelled question papers, others fewer copies than the number of candidates, while some examination packages were allegedly unsealed — raising fears of potential leaks.

In a statement, ZIMSEC said the reports were misleading and unfounded, reaffirming that all examinations remain secure.

“ZIMSEC issues this statement to categorically reassure all candidates, parents, guardians, and the nation that the November 2025 examinations are proceeding as scheduled, with their integrity fully intact. There has been no leakage of any ZIMSEC question paper for the November 2025 examination session,” the council said.

The examination body added that strict multi-layered security protocols — from paper setting to distribution — were being observed and had proven effective. It acknowledged that while minor administrative or logistical issues may arise, these were being addressed through standard procedures.

“We are pleased to report that the examination session has progressed very well so far. Candidate attendance has been high, and conduct in examination centres nationwide has been commendably orderly. We applaud the candidates for their focus and discipline,” ZIMSEC said.

The council also commended heads of centres, invigilators, and security officers for maintaining professionalism and upholding the credibility of the national examination process.

ZIMSEC reiterated that any form of malpractice would be dealt with decisively, warning that those found attempting to compromise the process would face legal and administrative consequences.

“The council remains fully committed to preserving the credibility, fairness, and security of the Zimbabwean examination system. We will continue to monitor the entire process vigilantly until its conclusion,” ZIMSEC said.

It also urged the public to rely solely on its verified communication platforms for accurate updates, warning against the spread of false information that could cause unnecessary panic.

Source – BMetro