20.5 C
Harare
Monday, November 24, 2025
Subscribe
HomeDiasporaZimbabwean Driver Panics After Crash, Cuts Power to 1,200 Homes in Ireland;...
Diaspora

Zimbabwean Driver Panics After Crash, Cuts Power to 1,200 Homes in Ireland; Fined and Disqualified

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Africa

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

The US questioning of the legitimacy of the G20...
Business

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

ZIMBABWE’S mining industry is projecting strong recovery next year,...
Book Review

Snoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports

LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has expanded...
Politics

Mnangagwa Halts Harare’s 2030 Campaign Amid Rising Zanu PF Tensions — Reports

HARARE — President Emmerson Mnangagwa has moved to restrain...
Business

Zimbabwe Orders Mandatory Seizure of Smugglers’ Vehicles in Major Crackdown on Illicit Trade

HARARE — Zimbabwe has intensified its fight against smuggling...

A Zimbabwean man who “panicked” after a high-speed crash left nearly 1,200 homes and businesses in County Monaghan without power has been disqualified from driving and fined, a court has heard.

Thirty-five-year-old Tennyson Dube, an international protection applicant living at the M Hotel in Carrickmacross, fled the scene on foot after his car crashed into an ESB pole on Kingscourt Road, Mullanarry, on 30 November 2024. The impact brought down the pole and several phone lines, plunging approximately 1,158 properties into darkness for several hours. ESB later confirmed repair costs of almost €60,000.

Dube’s silver Opel Insignia was travelling at such speed that the pole collapsed onto the road. When gardaí arrived shortly before 11.30pm, Sergeant Lisa McEntee said they found a woman — Dube’s front-seat passenger — injured and trying to flag down officers amid fallen wiring. She later received hospital treatment where doctors confirmed she had suffered a fractured rib.

At the scene, gardaí noted the vehicle displayed no tax or insurance disc. The passenger, disoriented and in pain, told officers the driver had run off immediately after the crash and that she believed he lived at the hotel used to house protection applicants.

Tennison Dube crashed head on into an ESB pole outside Carrickmacross in county Monaghan, leaving over 1,100 customers without power and forcing ESB bosses to fork out close to €60,000 in repair costs.

Dube returned to the hotel and the next day provided a voluntary cautioned statement in which he admitted responsibility. He later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and failing to remain at the scene of an accident.

Defence solicitor Niall Fox told Monaghan District Court that his client had “panicked” and made a “silly decision” to flee. Dube, a father of two and a provisional licence holder, had bought the car only days before and had not insured it. He had been driving to collect a friend and the injured woman, who had just arrived by bus.

Mr Fox said Dube accepted he had been driving at an excessive speed and fully cooperated with the investigation. He stressed that Dube had six years’ driving experience in Zimbabwe before arriving in Ireland two years ago and had been candid with gardaí throughout.

He also acknowledged that the case would have “an inevitable impact” on Dube’s ongoing application for international protection, appealing to the court not to impose a jail sentence.

Judge John Brennan said the accused had been “very unfortunate” but emphasised that his actions resulted in “the whole power of Carrickmacross” being shut down. He also underscored the seriousness of leaving an injured passenger behind.

Dube was banned from driving for two years and fined €300 for dangerous driving, with a further €300 imposed under Section 106 of the Road Traffic Act.

Source: Sunday World

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
UK overtakes South Africa as Zimbabwe’s top source of remittances

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

Africa 0
The US questioning of the legitimacy of the G20...

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

Business 0
ZIMBABWE’S mining industry is projecting strong recovery next year,...

Snoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports

Book Review 0
LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has expanded...

Popular

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

Africa 0
The US questioning of the legitimacy of the G20...

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

Business 0
ZIMBABWE’S mining industry is projecting strong recovery next year,...

Snoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports

Book Review 0
LOS ANGELES — Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg has expanded...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

G20 Summit ends but tension between South Africa and US far from over

Staff Reporter - 0

Zimbabwe’s mineral exports to hit US$6,5 billion mark

Staff Reporter - 0

Snoop Dogg Launches New Cannabis-Friendly Baking Cookbook — TMZ Reports

Staff Reporter - 0

Mnangagwa Halts Harare’s 2030 Campaign Amid Rising Zanu PF Tensions — Reports

Staff Reporter - 0