‘Is Having a Boyfriend Embarrassing?’ — Inside the Cultural Shift Redefining Women’s Priorities

A growing number of women are rethinking the role of romantic relationships in their lives, as the question “Is having a boyfriend embarrassing?” continues to ignite debate across social media. The conversation gained traction after writer Chanté Joseph’s provocative essay in British Vogue examined how women are redefining what fulfilment and success mean in a world that once glorified coupledom.

Joseph’s piece explores a striking shift in modern culture: women are posting less about their partners—and often, not at all. Gone are the days when relationships served as online status symbols. The Instagram bios with boyfriend initials, the birthday tributes, and the date-night photo carousels have all but vanished. Now, if a man appears on a woman’s feed at all, he’s likely reduced to a blurry elbow on a fleeting 24-hour story.

The trend, analysts suggest, reflects deeper societal changes. Women are prioritising privacy, independence, and self-worth over public validation. For many, it’s not about rejecting love but reclaiming control—a refusal to let romantic relationships define their identity.

From #CoupleGoals to #SingleAndThriving

Historically, being in a relationship was a badge of honour, a public marker of desirability and stability. But that narrative is fading fast. As Joseph notes, women today are trying to balance the social perks of having a partner without appearing “boyfriend-obsessed” or culturally outdated.

Part of this shift, she argues, stems from the growing awareness that many relationships still burden women disproportionately. Across heterosexual relationships, women continue to shoulder the bulk of housework, childcare, and emotional labour—even when working full-time.

“It’s no wonder,” says sociologist Emily Grundy, “that men tend to gain more from partnerships than single women do.”

This imbalance has led many women to question the supposed benefits of coupling up. In the words of South African media personality Khanyi Mbau, “Men will leave you in the desert without water.”

Privacy, Self-Preservation, and the Power of Choice

Some women are choosing privacy as a form of empowerment. South African actress Lerato Nxumalo, for instance, keeps her husband out of the public eye. “The girls have no shame,” she remarked, explaining how sharing details online can invite unwanted attention and emotional strain.

Others are driven by pragmatism: the digital age has made relationships more vulnerable to scrutiny, gossip, and interference. Why risk the embarrassment of deleting couple photos after a breakup—or the stress of strangers sliding into your partner’s inbox—when you could simply keep your love life offline?

Happiness Beyond Romance

Research backs the notion that single women are not only content but thriving. A University of Toronto study found that women are generally more satisfied with their relationship status than men, less likely to seek a partner, and more fulfilled overall.

Economist Paul Dolan of the London School of Economics went even further, revealing that single, childless women are statistically the happiest demographic, citing freedom from the emotional and physical burdens often tied to traditional gender roles.

Public figures like Tracee Ellis Ross have become symbols of this self-sufficient mindset. The 52-year-old actress, who has never married or had children, once told Glamour magazine that her life is already “incredible” and filled with meaning, without needing to fit into conventional relationship moulds.

Redefining Success and Fulfilment

This cultural realignment represents more than a social media trend—it’s a rejection of patriarchy’s oldest narrative: that women’s happiness depends on male validation.

Love, as many women now assert, is not the apex of life. It’s one of many enriching experiences—alongside career growth, friendships, travel, and personal development.

In today’s landscape, the woman whose calendar is full of passion projects, hobbies, and new adventures embodies empowerment. Whether she’s learning a language, launching a business, or simply enjoying solitude, her relationship status has become the least interesting thing about her.

So, is having a boyfriend embarrassing? Not necessarily. But centring one’s entire identity around a relationship? That, many women agree, might just be outdated.

What’s emerging instead is a quiet revolution—a generation of women who see love not as life’s ultimate goal, but as one of many ways to live fully, freely, and unapologetically.