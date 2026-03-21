WASHINGTON — Confusion clouds U.S. strategy as Trump signals Iran war wind-down while expanding military presence

U.S. President Donald Trump has sent a flurry of mixed messages over the conflict with Iran, raising fresh uncertainty about Washington’s strategy as the war enters its fourth week.

Within hours on Friday, Trump suggested the United States was preparing to scale back its military campaign, even as his administration confirmed the deployment of additional troops to the Middle East and announced a partial easing of sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

The seemingly contradictory moves have intensified criticism from opponents who argue that the U.S. lacks a coherent long-term plan in a conflict that has already unsettled global energy markets and financial systems.

Signals of a possible wind-down

Posting on his social media platform, Trump said the U.S. was “very close to meeting our objectives” and was considering “winding down” military operations in the region.

He claimed American forces had significantly weakened Iran’s naval, missile and industrial capabilities, while preventing Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

However, Trump’s comments also suggested a potential withdrawal without securing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply passes.

“The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed by other nations who use it — the United States does not,” Trump wrote, before adding that U.S. support could still be provided if requested.

The remarks underscored the uncertainty surrounding Washington’s endgame, particularly as the strait has been heavily targeted by Iranian missile, drone and naval attacks during the conflict.

Markets react to escalating risks

Despite indications of a possible de-escalation, markets reacted negatively amid continued instability in the region. The S&P 500 fell sharply, while global energy prices surged.

The volatility has been exacerbated by Israeli strikes on Iranian gas infrastructure and retaliatory attacks by Tehran, including damage to a major liquefied natural gas terminal in Qatar.

Although much of the oil flowing through the Strait of Hormuz is destined for Asia, analysts note that disruptions still drive up prices globally, affecting U.S. consumers and industries.

Military build-up continues

Even as Trump floated the idea of winding down the war, the United States Department of Defense announced the deployment of three additional warships and approximately 2,500 Marines to the region.

The move marks the second troop increase in a week, bringing the total number of U.S. personnel supporting operations to around 50,000.

While Trump has ruled out a full-scale ground invasion, officials have not dismissed the possibility of deploying specialised units. Analysts suggest that securing the Strait of Hormuz may ultimately require some level of on-the-ground military presence.

The troop surge also follows reports that the Pentagon is seeking an additional $200 billion from Congress to sustain operations — a figure that appears at odds with claims of an imminent drawdown.

Partial sanctions relief raises questions

In a further shift, the administration announced a temporary lifting of sanctions on Iranian oil already at sea, a move aimed at easing pressure on global energy markets.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the measure could release up to 140 million barrels of oil into global supply chains, potentially offsetting shortages caused by the conflict.

However, analysts caution that the volume represents only a few days’ worth of global consumption and is unlikely to significantly reduce fuel prices.

Critics have also questioned the logic of easing restrictions on Iranian oil while simultaneously conducting military operations against the country.

Republican Representative Nancy Mace voiced rare public scepticism, writing on social media: “Bombing Iran with one hand and buying Iran oil with the other.”

Unclear path forward

With the war continuing to disrupt global markets and no clear resolution in sight, the administration’s shifting signals have left allies, analysts and lawmakers uncertain about the trajectory of U.S. policy.

As tensions persist in one of the world’s most strategically vital regions, questions remain over whether Washington is preparing to de-escalate — or entrench itself further in a costly and unpredictable conflict.