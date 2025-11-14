Zimbabwe Stock Exchange reports 144% trading surge and prepares for upcoming Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange

HARARE – The Zimbabwe Stock Exchange Holdings (ZSEH) says the ongoing Government measures to stabilise the economy and strengthen the Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) are expected to enhance market confidence and trading activity.

Authorities have recorded significant milestones in stabilising the economy through tight monetary and fiscal policies, which have steadied the exchange rate and lowered inflation.

As a result, the group said it will continue to focus on innovation, digital transformation and product diversification to drive growth across its subsidiaries.

“Increased activity on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) and supportive policy measures are anticipated to sustain this performance, positioning ZSEH for long-term value creation,” the company said in its third-quarter trading update, ending 30 September 2025.

During the quarter under review, trading value on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) surged by 144,40 percent to ZiG1,97 billion compared to the equivalent period in 2024.

ZSEH said the growth was heavily concentrated, with the market’s top five performers accounting for 94,14 percent of the total turnover.

“Leading these was Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, followed by Delta Corporation Limited, NMBZ Holdings Limited, CBZ Holdings Limited and TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited,” reads part of the trading update.

In the period under review, the VFEX recorded its highest index level since inception, closing the quarter at 150.83 points.

The total value traded on the VFEX in Q3 2025 was US$ 16,79 million, a significant 106.27 percent increase from US$8,14 million in the third quarter of 2024.

“Year-to-date performance increased by 44,91 percent,” says ZSEH, adding that the quarter also saw the new listing of Kavango Resources Plc, which commenced trading on 8 September 2025 and held its official listing ceremony on 26 September 2025.

ZSEH said during the quarter, the ZSE launched the 2025 Prospective Issuers Training Programme (PITP) and the inaugural session was held on August 7, 2025.

“This flagship initiative aims to raise capital markets awareness among prospective issuers and features guidance from a panel of seasoned experts. A second session was held on 24 September 2025, and the final session is on 5 November 2025,” reads part of the trading update.

In terms of financial performance, the group said profitability was primarily driven by effective cost management strategies, which more than doubled EBITDA to ZiG24,32 million from ZiG 11,24 million in the corresponding period last year.

“Consequently, profit before tax rose to ZiG 18,95 million up from ZiG 7,94 million in the same period in 2024, while total income was ZiG 127,79 million compared to ZiG 135,11 million in 2024.”

During the quarter under review, the group’s total assets grew to ZiG173,079 million from ZiG 121,15 million in 2024, and total equity increased to ZiG 95,76 million from ZiG 89,092 million in 2024, underscoring a robust capital base.

“Building on this momentum, the ZSE anticipates sustained growth from elevated trading volumes and the upcoming launch of the Zimbabwe Entrepreneurship Exchange (ZEEX) in the first half of 2026,” ZSEH said.

It added that tailored for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), ZEEX will facilitate listings and capital-raising by emerging businesses.

“This initiative follows extensive consultations with the Ministry of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion and the Securities and Exchange Commission of Zimbabwe (SecZim),” ZSEH said.

ZSEH said participants in this year’s PITP have demonstrated strong enthusiasm for ZEEX, with several already advancing through the preparatory stages to meet the listing criteria upon its debut.

The group added that the exchange is also structured to deliver economic and tax advantages to participants, with ongoing discussions aimed at securing tailored incentives.

“Overall, these developments, combined with continued product development, innovation, and progress toward reviving the debt market, are set to cement the ZSE’s market leadership and drive strong shareholder value creation,” reads part of the trading update.