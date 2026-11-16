Zimpapers Cuts Losses to ZWG35.6m as Digital Revenue Grows

HARARE, November 16, 2026 (The Zimbabwe Mail) – A Zimbabwean media company has reduced its pre-tax losses by almost half during the nine months to September, as stronger digital advertising revenue and tighter cost controls begin to offset declining print circulation and operational difficulties in its commercial printing business.

In its third-quarter trading update for the period ended September 30, 2026, the company reported revenue of ZWG475.2 million, representing a 2% increase from ZWG467.5 million recorded during the corresponding period last year.

The loss before tax narrowed to ZWG35.6 million from ZWG65.4 million a year earlier, an improvement of approximately 45.6%, reflecting the impact of cost-containment measures and operational restructuring.

The performance highlights the growing importance of digital transformation in Zimbabwe’s media industry, where traditional publishing businesses are facing changing consumer habits, declining print circulation and increasing competition from online platforms.

Advertising remained the company’s largest revenue contributor, accounting for 76% of total revenue, underlining the importance of its established brands, audience reach and advertising relationships.

Digital advertising provides growth momentum

The Digital and Publishing Division recorded a 19% increase in advertising revenue compared with the same period last year, supported by resilient demand across key market segments and expanding digital audiences.

However, print circulation volumes declined by 9%, reflecting the continuing structural shift in consumer preferences towards digital media.

The company said its strategy was increasingly focused on converting audience growth into sustainable digital revenue through stronger content monetisation, audience development and the commercial use of its established media brands.

The transition presents both an opportunity and a financial challenge for traditional publishers, which must invest in digital capabilities while managing the declining economics of conventional print distribution.

The Broadcasting Division delivered 15% revenue volume growth during the reporting period, benefiting from stronger audience engagement and increased advertiser demand across traditional and digital platforms.

Printing operations remain a constraint

The Commercial Printing Division continued to experience operational difficulties, with ageing equipment and shortages of critical raw materials affecting production reliability, product quality and service delivery.

Management said it had introduced an interim printing solution to maintain service continuity while implementing enhanced maintenance and process-improvement initiatives.

The measures are intended to restore production capacity, rebuild customer confidence and support a recovery in volumes and profitability over the medium term.

The printing challenges illustrate the capital investment pressures facing traditional media businesses, particularly those operating with ageing production infrastructure and exposure to imported equipment and materials.

Workforce restructuring targets lower costs

The company also commenced a workforce rationalisation programme during the quarter as part of a broader restructuring and digital transformation strategy.

Management expects the initiative to generate sustainable cost savings, improve operational efficiency and align staffing structures with changing business requirements.

The financial benefits are expected to begin emerging in the final quarter of 2026 and continue beyond the current financial year.

The restructuring comes as the company seeks to reduce its cost base while redirecting resources towards digital publishing, broadcasting and other growth opportunities.

Management cautiously optimistic about outlook

The board expressed cautious optimism about the operating environment for the remainder of the year, identifying potential opportunities from expected economic activity in agriculture, mining and infrastructure.

Management said its priorities included accelerating digital revenue growth, strengthening liquidity, improving operational efficiency and restoring the performance of the commercial printing business.

The company also expects its digital transformation and workforce restructuring programmes to strengthen financial performance and improve shareholder value over the medium to long term.

For investors, the improvement in pre-tax losses is an encouraging development, although the modest 2% revenue increase indicates that the turnaround remains dependent on cost discipline and the successful expansion of digital income.

The central challenge will be translating audience growth into stronger recurring revenues while addressing the structural decline in traditional publishing and the operational weaknesses within printing.

The Zimbabwe Mail business and markets desk notes that the latest results reflect a wider transformation underway in Zimbabwe’s media industry, where established publishers are increasingly required to operate as digital content and advertising businesses rather than relying predominantly on traditional print revenues.

The narrowing of losses suggests that restructuring measures are beginning to deliver results, but a sustained return to profitability will depend on whether digital growth can outpace the erosion of traditional revenue streams.

The Zimbabwe Mail | Business and Markets Desk