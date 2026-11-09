Zimbabwe Maintains January 2027 Lithium Export Ban

HARARE – Zimbabwe’s government is maintaining its January 2027 deadline for ending lithium concentrate exports, putting pressure on mining companies to accelerate construction and commissioning of local processing facilities as the country seeks to capture more value from its mineral resources.

Mines and Mining Development Minister Polite Kambamura has instructed his ministry to retain the deadline in its 2027 planning programme, despite appeals from producers who say some processing projects may not be ready in time.

Speaking at the ministry’s 2027 Strategic Planning Review Workshop in Kadoma on November 2, Kambamura said the government would focus on an orderly transition to exporting lithium sulphate, while managing existing export quotas and ensuring that projects at Bikita, Kamativi and Gwanda progress towards commissioning.

“His Excellency has directed that, from January 2027, Zimbabwe will export only lithium sulphate,” Kambamura said, according to a report by Mining Zimbabwe.

The position leaves little room for the extension sought by lithium producers, who have argued that the industry needs until around June 2027 to complete the infrastructure required to process concentrates locally.

The Lithium Producers Association made its appeal in June, citing delays across the sector. At the time, it said only one of the country’s seven major producers had completed a lithium sulphate plant, while other operators were still constructing facilities or assessing their processing options.

The government has maintained that companies were given sufficient notice to prepare for the change. The deadline is part of a wider beneficiation strategy intended to move Zimbabwe beyond exporting mineral concentrates for processing elsewhere.

Prospect Lithium Zimbabwe’s Arcadia operation, owned by China’s Zhejiang Huayou Cobalt, became the country’s first lithium sulphate producer this year. Its processing plant was commissioned in the first quarter, with the first export shipment leaving in April.

Other major projects include processing facilities being developed by Sinomine at Bikita Minerals and Sichuan Yahua at Kamativi. The government is also seeking to advance the Gwanda Lithium project.

The scale of the transition is significant for an industry that has become an important source of export earnings and foreign investment. Zimbabwe exported approximately 1.13 million tonnes of spodumene concentrate in 2025, generating about US$513.8 million in revenue, according to figures reported by Reuters.

The policy challenge is whether processing capacity can expand quickly enough to absorb production that would otherwise have been exported as concentrate. A deadline without sufficient operational capacity could create pressure on producers, export volumes and investment plans. Conversely, successful implementation could strengthen domestic processing and create opportunities for additional activity further along the battery-materials supply chain.

Kambamura also indicated that beneficiation would extend beyond lithium. Platinum processing and plans for a precious minerals refinery are expected to feature in the ministry’s 2027 programme, reflecting the government’s intention to increase domestic value addition across the mining sector.

The ministry is also seeking tighter oversight of mineral exports. Kambamura said consignments declared simply as ore or concentrates would no longer be tolerated, with the ministry working alongside the Minerals Marketing Corporation of Zimbabwe and border agencies to strengthen sampling, assaying and monitoring.

The measures are intended to improve transparency over the nature and quality of minerals leaving the country, while strengthening controls over export declarations.

For mining companies, the immediate priority is turning investment commitments into operational processing capacity before the deadline. For the government, the test will be whether the policy delivers measurable industrial and economic benefits without undermining the competitiveness of the mining sector.

As The Zimbabwe Mail reports, the January 2027 deadline is now firmly embedded in the ministry’s planning agenda. Its success, however, will depend not simply on the enforcement of export restrictions, but on whether the processing infrastructure, energy supply, financing and operational systems needed to support local beneficiation are ready when the new rules take effect.