National Foods invests US$8,6million in Bulawayo

NATIONAL Foods Group has invested US$8.6 million in its Bulawayo plants as part of its ongoing modernisation drive, with the agro-processing giant eyeing entry into the regional export market within the next few years, Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Mike Lashbrook has said.

The investment forms part of the company’s broader capital expenditure programme, which has seen millions channelled into upgrading production infrastructure, boosting efficiency and ensuring Zimbabwe’s food security through local value addition.

The firm last year commissioned a US$6,5 million state-of-the-art Buhler wheat milling plant in Bulawayo — a two-year project completed and launched on July 1, 2023. The new mill has a capacity of 300 tonnes per day, up from 240 tonnes previously, representing a 25 percent increase in throughput.

Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga (right) shakes hands with National Foods Limited group chief executive officer Mr Mike Lashbrook after a tour of the firm’s plant in Bulawayo as Industry and Commerce Deputy Minister Raj Modi (second right) and the company’s Public Relations executive Marjorie Mutemererwa (partly obscured) look on — Picture: Eliah Saushoma

In an interview in Bulawayo on Friday after Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga toured the facility, Mr Lashbrook said the company was now focused on consolidating the domestic market while preparing to expand its export footprint.

“During our discussions with Vice-President Chiwenga, he challenged us to venture into the export market,” Mr Lashbrook said.

“Over the last five years, we have invested a huge amount in new products such as cereals and pasta. The capex expenditure is around US$50 million, mainly coming from our own resources and a bit of debt. These products have moved up the value chain and with local agriculture improving and becoming more efficient, we foresee the ability to export products such as pasta and biscuits in the coming years.”

He stated that while the immediate focus remained on meeting domestic demand, the company anticipated opening new regional markets soon.

“At the moment, because these are new products, we are focusing on the local market, but we hope that in the next few years, we will be ready to export. It will open up new markets,” he said.

Mr Lashbrook said National Foods had also invested an additional US$2,1 million in packaging and handling facilities, bringing the total Bulawayo investment to US$8,6 million.

“The investment enabled us as leaders in the milling industry to produce high-quality flour and flour-based products, particularly the premium bread that defines the Zimbabwean market, ensuring we continue to compete at world-class standards while supporting local business development and driving the revival of the milling industry in Bulawayo,” he said.

A major highlight of the project, he added, was the company’s ability to maintain production without any downtime during installation — a first for a project of such scale in Zimbabwe.

Since 2022, National Foods has invested about US$30 million in new high-technology plants, replacing its 72-year-old mills and boosting total production by more than 2 000 tonnes across Bulawayo and Harare operations.

“This increased production capacity ensures that Zimbabwe can meet domestic flour demand, strengthening food security and promoting national self-sufficiency in line with the Government’s vision. The investment also reduces the need for flour imports, saving the nation valuable foreign currency,” Mr Lashbrook said.

He affirmed that the new mill incorporates modern energy-efficient systems, enhanced hygiene standards, and advanced operational technologies that lower the plant’s environmental footprint and align with the company’s sustainability agenda.

“Most importantly, the new mill enables National Foods to continue supporting local agriculture by purchasing wheat from farmers in the southern region,” he added.

“From the 2025 winter crop, National Foods has contracted a record 80 000 metric tonnes of locally produced wheat from a record harvest, underscoring the company’s commitment to Zimbabwean farmers, improved livelihoods for employees and their families, contributing to poverty reduction and economic empowerment.” – Herald