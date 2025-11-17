14.9 C
Harare
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
Subscribe
HomeBusinessNamib Minerals partners with Bitumen World Mining at How Mine
Business

Namib Minerals partners with Bitumen World Mining at How Mine

By: Staff Reporter

Date:

Related stories

Law & Crime

Man Killed While Attending Cousin’s Funeral

A MAN, who was attending the funeral of his...
Zimbabwe

ZACC probes disappearance of US$4,5 million

The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating the disappearance...
Law & Crime

Mzembi trial to commence on November 24

The trial of former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi...
Banking

Boost for ZiG as reserves near US$1bn

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says reserves backing...
Politics

Chivayo Brothers’ Flaunt Million-Dollar Richard Mille Watches Fueling Outrage

HARARE — Public anger continues to swell after Wicknell...

NEW YORK, (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Namib Minerals (Nasdaq: NAMM) has announced a major operational development following the conclusion of a new agreement with Bitumen World Mining (BW) for the treatment and retreatment of surface sands at How Mine in Zimbabwe.

According to the company’s statement released through Globe Newswire, Namib Minerals has entered into a strategic partnership with BW Mining, a well-established mining and civil works contractor, to undertake the processing of sands at the historic gold operation. How Mine currently contains an estimated 213,000 ounces of gold in surface sands within the Inferred Resource category, as detailed in the company’s SK-1300 Report.

BW Mining has already deployed equipment to the site and begun preparatory work for the initial testing phase. Namib Minerals expects that, pending successful test results, the partnership will allow the company to take advantage of firm gold prices and tap into BW Mining’s strong operational capacity to extract gold efficiently from the sands.

The company said the initiative is designed to boost overall EBITDA and unlock additional value from existing resources, thereby enhancing returns for shareholders. However, Namib Minerals cautioned that these projections depend on the outcome of the testing programme and are subject to multiple risks, assumptions, and market-driven uncertainties outside the company’s control.

Namib Minerals also noted that the collaboration with BW Mining complements its ongoing capital projects, which continue to prioritise high-return opportunities and long-term value creation across its portfolio.

Staff Reporter
Staff Reporterhttp://thezimbabwemail.com

Subscribe

- Never miss a story with notifications

- Gain full access to our premium content

- Browse free from up to 5 devices at once

spot_img
Previous article
Efforts intensified to revive downstream industries

Company

Each template in our ever growing studio library can be added and moved around within any page effortlessly with one click.

Latest

Man Killed While Attending Cousin’s Funeral

Law & Crime 0
A MAN, who was attending the funeral of his...

ZACC probes disappearance of US$4,5 million

Zimbabwe 0
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating the disappearance...

Mzembi trial to commence on November 24

Law & Crime 0
The trial of former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi...

Popular

Man Killed While Attending Cousin’s Funeral

Law & Crime 0
A MAN, who was attending the funeral of his...

ZACC probes disappearance of US$4,5 million

Zimbabwe 0
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is investigating the disappearance...

Mzembi trial to commence on November 24

Law & Crime 0
The trial of former Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi...

Sitemap

© The Zimbabwe Mail. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Man Killed While Attending Cousin’s Funeral

Staff Reporter - 0

ZACC probes disappearance of US$4,5 million

Staff Reporter - 0

Mzembi trial to commence on November 24

Staff Reporter - 0

Boost for ZiG as reserves near US$1bn

Staff Reporter - 0