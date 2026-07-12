Government Endorses Namib Minerals’ Redwing Mine Restart as Gold Revival Gains Momentum

HARARE — The Zimbabwean Government has reaffirmed its support for the restart of Redwing Mine, describing the project as a strategically significant investment expected to strengthen gold production, create employment and contribute to broader economic growth.

The endorsement follows a site inspection by Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Fred Moyo, who visited the historic gold mine in Manicaland Province as part of the Ministry’s nationwide programme aimed at reviving dormant mining operations and accelerating mineral output.

The visit underscores the Government’s continued focus on increasing gold production, one of Zimbabwe’s largest sources of foreign currency earnings, through the rehabilitation of previously inactive mines.

During the inspection, the Ministry delegation assessed progress on critical infrastructure rehabilitation, including the mine’s dewatering system, underground pumping installations, hoisting equipment, electrical substation and ongoing refurbishment works. Officials also reviewed areas affected by illegal mining activities and an unauthorised gold processing operation, highlighting the importance of restoring formal mining operations and strengthening regulatory oversight.

Namib Minerals Country Managing Director Tavepi Dafana said significant progress had been made towards reopening the mine, with dewatering operations restoring safe underground access after years of inactivity.

He said the company is simultaneously advancing a Definitive Feasibility Study that will underpin the development of a larger-scale mining operation, while an exploration contractor is scheduled to mobilise to the site later this month to begin an extensive exploration programme designed to expand the mine’s long-term resource base.

“Our focus is on delivering a safe, responsible and sustainable restart in partnership with Government and the local community,” Dafana said.

Beyond restoring production, Namib Minerals expects the project to generate substantial economic benefits through increased tax revenues, expanded local procurement opportunities and the creation of new jobs for surrounding communities.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to developing a framework for integrating artisanal and small-scale miners into the formal mining sector, an approach intended to improve safety standards, reduce illegal mining activities and promote sustainable resource development.

For Government, the restart of Redwing Mine forms part of a broader strategy to unlock value from Zimbabwe’s extensive mineral resources by bringing idle mining assets back into production. Authorities view mine rehabilitation as a key pillar of the country’s mining growth agenda, alongside new investment in exploration and mineral beneficiation.

Officials indicated that the Ministry will continue to work closely with Namib Minerals throughout the restart process, maintaining regular oversight and engagement to ensure the project remains aligned with national development objectives.

If successfully implemented, the Redwing Mine revival is expected to enhance Zimbabwe’s gold output, strengthen export earnings and reinforce investor confidence in the country’s mining sector at a time when authorities are seeking to position mining as a principal driver of economic growth.