Government Acquires Monomotapa Hotel to House MPs

BULAWAYO – The government says Monomotapa Crowne Plaza hotel which it acquired through the public service pension fund in August will be used to house Members of Parliament.

The 182-bed hotel in central Harare was sold by African Sun.

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube announced the development to MPs attending a pre-budget seminar in Bulawayo on Wednesday.

He said: “Did we ever tell the MPs that we bought them a hotel? If you allow me, I’m going to announce today that we have bought you a hotel. It’s Monomotapa Hotel.

“This is for use by MPs…. This strategic move is aimed at ensuring the comfort and convenience of legislators during parliamentary sessions and national events, while also reducing accommodation costs previously incurred through private bookings.”

Ncube would not say how the hotel will finance its operations and earn money for the pension fund, but hinted that it will also be open to the public based on the availability of rooms.

“We will now come up with a scheme of how it can be utilised for the benefit of MPs. When you’re not using it, it can earn revenue for its upkeep,” said Ncube.

The Monomotapa Hotel, known for its distinctive architecture inspired by the ancient Kingdom of Monomotapa, is one of Harare’s most recognisable landmarks, located next to the Harare Gardens.