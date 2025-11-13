Citrus exports up 12pc

ZIMBABWE’S citrus exports have risen 12 percent from US$13 million between the period January and September 2024 to US$14, 5 million in the comparable period this year, as investments in the industry rise.

Statistics from the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) show that citrus product exports rose from US$13 007 782 in the first nine months of 2024 to US$14 530 804 this year.

In volumes, exports increased 10 percent from 62 to 68 million kilogrammes.

Citrus product grouping comprises fresh or dried oranges, mandarins, clementines, grapefruit, including pomelos, lemons and limes, frozen and unfrozen orange juice, unfermented grapefruit juices and other single fruit juices.

The country’s citrus exports have grown 264 percent from US$4 million in 2010 to US$15 million last year.

The citrus industry is growing across the country with Makata Citrus Estate in Mwenezi having planted 250 hectares with an additional 200ha by end of this year.

Beitbridge District Agritex officer, Mr Masauso Mawocha, said nearly 4 100 hectares were under citrus and this figure was increasing each year.

“We are seeing a lot of farmers taking up citrus production at Khwalu, Shashe and Ndambe Phase 2, among others.

“On the commercial side, we have Nottingham Estate, Bishopstone, Cawood, Luhwade, Vice President KCD Mohadi, Shambayethu, Benfer Estate and of late, we have new projects coming up, which include Orange Ville Pvt Ltd and Toppick Investments, who have all made a good start,” he said.

Nottingham Estate will increase its citrus area from 950 to 1 500 hectares.

Toppick Investments, a local company, has invested in a massive citrus project with the first harvest from some of the 230 000 orange trees harvested this year.

“So far, we have about 230 000 planted trees on 800 hectares and we are expecting to plant 115 000 more and propagating material has already been purchased from South Africa,” said Toppick Investment’s chief executive, Mr Danisa Moyo.

Orange Ville representative, Mr Brandon Park said they had invested US$30 million in their new project.

“We have assembled a processing plant and put 700 hectares under citrus and our target is to have at least 3 000 hectares by 2030.

“At the moment, we have put a processing plant of up to 90 000 tonnes of oranges per season and we hope to increase this to 200 000 tonnes by the year 2030,” he said.

Schweppes Zimbabwe Limited is finalising engagements with the Government with a view to setting up a 2 700ha citrus plantation project in the Zhovhe area of Beitbridge District.

The Horticultural Development Council (HDC) said they were targeting to double the citrus area from the current 4 000ha to 8 000ha by 2030, subject to an investment of US$48 million to create 24 000 new jobs.

The Horticulture Enterprise Enhancement Project (Heep) is targeting to increase citrus production to 195 000 tonnes.

The country’s new agriculture roadmap, the Agriculture Food Systems and Rural Transformation Strategy 2: 2026-30 (AFSRTS 2), which replaces AFSRTS 1, which ends this year, said Zimbabwe’s citrus industry was a critical agricultural sub-sector, serving as a significant source of foreign exchange, employment and rural development.

“Primarily focused on exports, the industry is renowned for its high-quality oranges (Navel and Valencia), soft citrus (mandarins, clementines), lemons and grapefruit.

“The citrus value chain is projected to increase from 347 000 tonnes in the 2025/2026 season to 482 000 tonnes by 2030/2031, with its gross value increasing from US$576 million to US$925 by 2030,” the AFSRTS revealed.

To upgrade the value chain and enhance its competitiveness, financial innovation, strategic infrastructure investment, market diversification and branding, strengthening of research and development and extension, promotion of value addition as well as policy coherence and stability are critical. – Herald